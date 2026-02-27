GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Enjoy mini train rides at Londt Park in Fern Glen on Sunday

MODEL TRAIN RIDES

The Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society will host a public running in Stella Londt Drive on Sunday from 10am to 12.45pm.

Pack your picnic baskets and blankets/chairs, and enjoy the morning.

The kiosk will be open, selling some yummy goodies.

Tickets cost R10 per person per ride. Cash only.

THRIFT GQ MARKET

The Thrift GQ Market will be held at the Mill Park Bowling Club on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop preloved, vintage, boho, preppy, minimalist, chic and retro clothing in all sizes for women and men.

Enquiries: 082-857-7563

ORGAN RECITAL

The Feather Market Organ Society will host an organ recital by organist Herman Jordaan in the Feather Market Centre on Sunday at 3pm.

Enjoy compositions by Mendelssohn, Widor, Karl Jenkins and Reddy.

The cost for non-members is R60 for adults and R50 for pensioners.

It is free to members, scholars and students.

There is parking in front of City Hall.

Enquiries: Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Enquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

MARKET DAY

The Uitenhage Historical Museum will host a market day at Cuyler Manor on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Enjoy market stalls, a tea garden, wagon rides, a farmyard kids zone, farmyard stage, local talent, museum tours, lucky draws and raffles.

Enquiries: WhatsApp, 061-493-5241

BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale at the library on Saturday from 8am to noon.

There will be plenty of books at good prices.

Enquiries: Anne, 082-599-2102

COUNTRY MARKET

The Norm Hudlin Trails country market will be held at the premises off Kragga Kamma Road on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Enjoy live music, a variety of food trucks, fresh farm produce, delicious coffee, craft beer and beautiful handcrafted products.

A free jumping castle and slip and slide will be available for children to enjoy.

Dogs are welcome on leads.

Public entrance is free.

Interested makers and creators can WhatsApp 079-932-0556

SAAF MUSEUM FAMILY DAY

The SAAF Museum will host a family day at the museum in Forest Hill Drive on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

This is an excellent opportunity to spend quality time outdoors with beautiful aircrafts on display.

Enjoy a boerewors braai, offering boerewors rolls and sauces for R35, cold beverages for R25 and beers/ciders for R30.

Kiddies will be entertained with jumping castles and face painting.

Public entry is free, though donations are welcome.

Enquiries: Morne, 079-600-6216

WILDLIFE FAMILY DAY

Animals in Wonderland will host a family fun day at Plot 20, Hunter Road, Crockarts Hope, on Sunday from noon to 3pm.

Bring a picnic basket and fill your day with a wild adventure full of fun, learning and unforgettable animal encounters.

The reptile show will be held at 1pm and the raptor show at 2pm.

The cost is R200 per adult, R100 per child and R50 for pensioners.

Enquiries: 074-824-3962

ANCIENT HISTORY TALK

The Ancient History Society of Port Elizabeth will host a talk on “Cleopatra’s Children by Peter Loyson”.

The event will be held at the Italian Sport Club in Charlo on Tuesday March 3 at 7pm.

Pre-order your meal by Sunday via Giselle on 082-658-3417 or gisella.arduini@gmail.com

Drinks are available from the bar.

Entry to the talk is free, though donations towards venue hire is welcome.

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa

