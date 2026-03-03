No limits, just beats: SnowyteDJ’s story of passion and perseverance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From spinning decks at family gatherings in Daveyton to rocking dance floors across provinces, Mpho Mokoena, better known as SnowyteDJ, is proof that passion and perseverance can turn childhood dreams into a powerful reality.

Born and bred in Daveyton township on the East Rand, SnowyteDJ began his journey in music at just 13 years old. His love for the craft was ignited by his father, a member of the Harare music band, who would take him along to performances. Watching his father command crowds and create unforgettable moments through sound planted a seed that would soon blossom.

“My father used to let me play music for the crowd,” SnowyteDJ recalls. “That’s when I realised this is what I want to do — make people dance and feel good.”

Today, SnowyteDJ is not only a DJ but also a producer and entrepreneur carving his own lane in the competitive music industry. His journey, however, has not been without challenges.

Living with albinism, he says there was a time when people misunderstood his condition due to a lack of information and awareness. “Back then, people would misinterpret my condition, and some looked down on me. It was hard to access opportunities in the industry,” he shares.

Despite the discrimination and closed doors, SnowyteDJ refused to let negativity dim his light. Instead, he focused on honing his craft and building his brand. His resilience has paid off. As awareness and education around albinism have improved, he says he has seen a shift in attitudes and opportunities.

“People are now more open-minded because there’s more information about albinism. Doors that were once closed are starting to open,” he says.

SnowyteDJ has since expanded his reach beyond Gauteng, performing in other provinces and growing his fan base with every set. But he’s not stopping there.

His ultimate goal? To own a recording company that will not only publish his music but also provide a platform for upcoming artists to shine.

For SnowyteDJ, the mission remains simple: keep the music playing and keep the crowd dancing no matter the obstacles.