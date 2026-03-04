Wayne Kallis returns to rock Centrestage for final show before setting sail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wayne Kallis is set to perform on Saturday at Centrestage at Baywest.

One of the Eastern Cape’s finest rock frontmen is set to perform one last time at Centrestage at Baywest before boarding his next cruise liner and taking his talent back abroad.

Besides being part of many Centrestage shows over the past two decades, Kallis has been performing as a rock vocalist aboard Carnival Cruise Line ships, including the Carnival Vista, travelling the globe and fronting on-board musical productions. Before he returns to international waters, Kallis will put on one last performance on Saturday.

Kallis’s Back by Popular Reprimand will see him rejoining the Centrestage All-Star Band to perform highlights from his tributes to four of his favourite artists.

In the first half, Kallis emulates the laid-back acoustic folk-pop, breezy melodies and warm sun-soaked vibes of Jack Johnson before embracing the heartfelt, soulful storytelling of Ed Sheeran.

The second half sees Kallis powering the heartland anthems with gritty vocals, driving guitars and blue-collar narratives of Bruce Springsteen, prior to celebrating the arena rock anthems, soaring choruses and feel-good energy of Bon Jovi.

He will be joined on stage by fellow Centrestage stalwarts Andrew Warneke, Boet Strydom, Curtis Kettledas, Gino Fabbri and Alan Kozak.

Tickets cost R220 and are available through Quicket or Wendy on 083-225-5401. The show starts at 7.30pm and an R80 meal can be ordered in advance.

