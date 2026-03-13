GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP in South End will host a music trivia night fundraiser on Friday at 6.30pm.

Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while supporting Mitesh, who will represent Eastern Province at the SA indoor cricket tournament in Gauteng.

Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, a cash bar and a limited menu on the night.

Bookings: Crystal, 084-590-3478

HARRY POTTER FUNDRAISER

A Harry Potter trivia night fundraiser, hosted by Aruwizz the music quiz wizz, will be held at the Phoenix Pub and Grub in Richmond Hill on Saturday at 6pm for 6.30pm.

Cat Care is the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

There will be lucky draws and prizes for the best dressed.

Bookings: WhatsApp Kayleigh, 082-047-1887

PIRATES CAR SHOW

Pirates Hockey Club will host a car show and music festival at the club in Westview Drive on Saturday from 9am till late.

Bring your camping chairs or blankets and enjoy a relaxed, picnic-style festival with something for everyone.

There will be stalls, car displays, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden and live entertainment.

Entry costs R50 for adults and R20 for children under 12.

Funds raised will support Save-a-Pet, Cat Care and the Uitenhage SPCA.

Enquiries: Brendan, 083-458-5721

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Londt Park Sports Club on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items on offer.

There will also be food and coffee on sale.

This is a lovely outing for the whole family.

Public entrance is free.

Enquiries: 083-588-5823 or email theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

PIANO CONCERT

The Music Society of Port Elizabeth will host leading pianist Amit Yahav with a programme of two major works by composers who have been particularly important throughout his career — the Fantasy in C Major by Schumann, and the Sonata in B Minor by Chopin.

The concert will be held in the Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium on Wednesday March 18 at 7pm.

Tickets for non-members will be available at the door at R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students and R40 for scholars. Bank card facilities will be available.

Enquiries: Erika, 082-308-4494

CANSA RELAY FOR LIFE

CANSA Relay For Life will be held at the Fairview Sports Centre on Saturday March 21 from 2pm to 10pm.

The cost is R800 per team of 10, thereafter R80 per person (maximum 15 per team), and R50 for day visitors.

Enquiries: Freda Botha, 079-695-8807 or botha.freda@gmail.com

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history and visit the SA Airforce Museum in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

The museum is closed on public holidays.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Enquiries: Morné, 079-600-6216

MUSIC BINGO

A fundraiser music bingo evening will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Saturday at 6pm.

Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

This special night supports PEGS Hockey Club.

Enjoy prizes, a cash bar and limited menu.

Bookings: Karin, 084-250-0149

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Enquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING

The Genealogical Society of SA East Cape branch will hold a meeting at Lolly Shtein Hall, Laubscher Park West Retirement Complex, on Thursday March 19 at 2.30pm for 3pm.

The topic is Family History.

Inquiries: John, 068-802-1518 or jaysqh@outlook.com