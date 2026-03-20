GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Bay Chillis will host the annual Chilli Festival at African Sky in Theescombe on Saturday from 11am to 6pm

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels. All hikes cost R30 a person.

Lower Guinea Fowl Trail, 8km easy hike, will be held on Saturday at 8am with hike leaders Andre and Dexter. Meet at Bridge Street Brewery.

Inquiries: Andre, 076-133-4340.

Lower Guinea Fowl trail, 16km moderate hike, will be held on Saturday March 21 at 8am with hike leaders Juan and Jean Marc. Meet at Bridge Street Brewery.

Inquiries: Juan, 072-588-4006.

An 8km sunset beach walk from Blue Horizon Bay to Maitland will be held on Saturday March 21 at 4.30pm with hike leaders Jonathan and Juan. Meet at Blue Horizon Beach.

Inquiries: Juan, 072-588-4006

Lady Slipper’s back route 9km moderate hike will be held on Sunday at 8am with hike leader Juan. Meet at Windfarm petrol station.

Inquiries: Juan, 072-588-4006

SYMPHONIC DESTINY CONCERT

The Eastern Cape Philharmonic and the Mzansi Philharmonic orchestras present the Symphonic Destiny concert at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Pianist Gustavo Romero will play works from Verdi’s Nabucco Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 5, all conducted by Yasuo Shinozaki.

Tickets cost between R120 and R170 via Quicket.

UP MARKET

Up Market, a festival of fabulous foods and finds, offers artisans and small businesses an affordable outlet to bring their craft to the public.

Up Market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Buffelsfontein Road on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the market’s incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072- 454-5582

QUILT SHOWING

As part of International Quilting Day, the local Quilters Guild will showcase some beautiful quilts in Walmer Park Shopping Centre’s centre court on Saturday, from 9am to 3pm.

This is to create interest for the upcoming Sew Awareness National Quilt Festival to be held at Collegiate Girls’ High School from July 7-11.

Inquiries: Sarene Carter, 083-715-1588

MUSIC TRIVIA FUNDRAISERS

Bring your team and test your music knowledge at EddieMacs@VP in South End on Friday at 7.30pm.

This is in support of Simonè’s upcoming UK dance tour.

The cost is R100 a person for a table of six to eight.

Bookings: Jeanne, 082-320-1012

On Saturday at 6pm there will be a similar fundraiser in support of the Uitenhage SPCA.

The cost is R150 a person.

Bookings: 084-202-6100 or 082-673-2154

CHILLI FESTIVAL

Bay Chillis will host the annual Chilli Festival at African Sky in Theescombe on Saturday from 11am to 6pm.

Take part in the chilli eating contest or the famous Mozambik Hot Wing Challenge — not forgetting the kids’ chilli challenges.

There will be something for everyone including craft chilli vendors, art vendors, jewellery, a bouncy castle, pancakes, food trucks, beer tent and live music.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 072-586-3039

CRAFT SALE

A craft sale will be held at the Linton Grange Library on Thursday March 26, from 9am to 3pm, and Friday March 27, from 9am to 1pm.

Inquiries: Mrs Jacobs, 073-184-5163

OPERATIC REFLECTIONS OF EASTER

Mandela Bay Opera presents Lux Aeterna, operatic reflections around Easter, at the Cathedral Church of St Mary the Virgin on Sunday March 29 at 3pm.

The programme includes works from Verdi, Puccini, Mascagni, Rossini, Gounod, Mozart, Franck, Handel and Mendelssohn, reflecting themes of prayer, redemption, exile and renewal that resonate strongly with the Easter season.

Tickets are available via Webtickets and at Pick n Pay stores at R150 for adults, and R100 for pensioners, students and scholars.

Inquiries: WhatsApp Elmarie, 082-659-2340

CLEAN UP RUN

A Clean Up Run will be held in Rosedale, Kariega, on Saturday March 28, from 8am to 9.30am.

Meet at John Walton Secondary School (main gate in Rosedale Drive).

The event is hosted by Herschelle Joshua Jantjie, a hybrid coach who grew up in Kariega but relocated to George, where he opened a fitness club/gym.

In December 2025, he returned home, and decided he wanted to give back to his community by starting a community running club. Thereafter, his team decided to have annual benefit events such as the clean-up project.

The aim is to promote environmental awareness and community involvement.

Participants will pick up trash while jogging through Rosedale.

Inquiries: Roxanne, 067-879-6148 or Deon, 060-458-7356