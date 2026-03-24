Kids' movie hits come alive at WonderWorks Easter event

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Micayla Lee, Faith Lee, Sisipho Mangqishi and Thuba Myeki will bring some of the best known songs from animated movies to life over the Easter holidays.

Get ready for the ultimate Easter family blast with Once Upon a Song, the headline live show of Centrestage at Baywest’s brand-new WonderWorks experience which turns kids’ favourite animated movie anthems into a high-voltage, sing-your-heart-out concert.

But this isn’t just a show; it’s a full-on celebration of the songs kids know every word to, from Let It Go (Frozen), We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Encanto), How Far I’ll Go (Moana), Can’t Stop the Feeling (Trolls), Golden (KPop Demon Hunters), Hakuna Matata (Lion King) and Under the Sea (The Little Mermaid) — and many more.

The powerhouse cast is led by Micayla Lee, Thuba Myeki, Sisipho Mangqishi and Faith Lee, who bring these hits alive with massive vocals, slick choreography, dazzling lights and interactive moments that get the audience involved.

Tickets cost R120 for children under 18 and R150 for adults.

WonderWorks will be transforming Easter Monday (April 6) into a full-day family adventure. The line-up includes:

Once Upon a Storytime (10am–11am) — magical interactive tales for younger kids;

(10am–11am) — magical interactive tales for younger kids; ​Once Upon a Sing-a-Long (noon–1.30pm) — high-energy pop party where kids steal the show; and

(noon–1.30pm) — high-energy pop party where kids steal the show; and Once Upon a Song (3.30pm–5.30pm) — the main event, a live music concert.

Whether you come for the whole WonderWorks experience or just the headline show, Once Upon a Song delivers pure musical adrenaline that gets children hooked while giving parents all the nostalgia and live-performance quality they’ve been craving.

Bookings can be made via Quicket or by calling 083-225-5401.

The show takes place at Centrestage at Baywest.

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