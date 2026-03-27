GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Norm-Hudlin Trails will host an Easter market at their premises off Kragga Kamma Road on Saturday from 9am to 1pm

CRAFT SALE

The Linton Grange Library will hold a craft sale on Friday from 9am to 1pm.

Enquiries: Mrs Jacobs, 073-184-5163

AL BADR SOUK

A food and flair affair souk will be held at Al Badr Arabians Training Centre, 69 Conradie Road, Theescombe, on Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Enjoy food stalls, confectionery, artwork, inflatables, horse rides, stilt walkers and other entertainment.

Fehmz’s Damn Good Food book signing and talk will take place from 11.30am to 1pm. Seats are limited, with tickets available online only.

Entry to the souk is R30 per person and free for children under five.

Enquiries: 073-246-5650

EASTER MARKET

Norm-Hudlin Trails will host an Easter market at their premises off Kragga Kamma Road on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Enjoy fun for the whole family, including a free jumping castle, Easter egg and rock hunt, and adult and children’s colouring-in competitions with awesome prizes.

Public entrance is free.

CRAFT, HOBBIES, TOY FAIR

A craft, hobbies and toy fair will be held at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and displays of collectible model cars and beautiful Lego.

Enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, as well as some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.

Public entrance is free. Donations to the Uitenhage SPCA are welcome.

Enquiries: Jennifer, 082-397-8383

R5 BOOK SALE

The Children’s Feeding Trust Bookshop will hold a book sale on the lawns of the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

There will be a large selection of books to choose from, all priced at R5.

Enquiries: Rose, 082-476-9528

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.

There will also be plenty of food and great coffee on sale.

This is a lovely outing for the whole family with an Easter hamper give-away and spot prizes.

Public entrance is free.

Enquiries: 083-588-5823 or email theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

U3A PE MEETING

Are you looking for a stimulating morning out? Then join the U3A PE.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday March 31 at 9.45am for 10am at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road).

The guest speaker is Mervin Carstens on “Prehistory and Palaeontology in our area”.

After the meeting, enjoy tea or coffee and the best carrot cake at Conyngham Coffee Shop, for your own pocket.

This will also be their 20th AGM.

Enquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967, or visit the website www.u3ape.co.za

THRIFT GQ

There are some fabulous items to be found at GQ’s preloved clothing markets at the weekend:

Mill Park Bowling Club, College Drive on Saturday from 9am to 2pm and

Filthy’s, 55 Main Road, Walmer, on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.

Shop for ladies and men’s preloved clothing and accessories at prices to suit every budget.

Enquiries: 082-857-7563

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market under the Blue Gum trees on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

There will be live music by Lucas Rising, food trucks, farmers’ produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flower stalls.

There are also loads of kids’ activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead. The market is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free.

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

Sacramento Trail sunset hike, an easy 6km hike, on Friday at 5.30pm with hike leaders Gareth and Ryan. Meet at the Schoenmakerskop canon. The cost is R30 a person. Enquiries: Gareth, 083-454-8785 ;

; Fernkloof trail, an easy 8km hike with river crossings, on Saturday at 8am with hike leader Andre. Meet at the Groendal Nature Reserve. The cost is R118 per adult and R66 for under 12s. Enquiries: Andre, 076-133-4340 ;

; Trig Beacon, a moderate 15km hike covering steep, narrow and rocky terrain, on Saturday at 7.45am with hike leaders Dexter and Jonathan. Meet at Crossways Kitchen. The cost is R100 per person. Enquiries: Dexter, 078-848-3880 ;

; Aloe trail, an easy 6.5km or extended 9.5km hike on Sunday at 8.15am with hike leaders Sonja and Jean Marc. Meet at the Bluewater Bay Tennis Club. The cost is R30 per person. Wear long socks or pants to protect your legs from scratches. Enquiries: Sonja, 082-410-4518

NIGHT MARKET

Elements of Nature’s night market will be held at plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.

Enjoy the good vibe, great drinks, good food, local crafts, live music with DJ PJ on the decks, and free putt-putt.

Dogs are allowed in outside areas only and must be kept on a leash.

Public entrance is free.