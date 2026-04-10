GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm

NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music, paint workshops, pony rides with Danny’s Ponies, street food and sweet treats, handmade treasures and doggy treat giveaways.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

The Genealogical Society of SA will hold a Family History meeting in the Lolly Shtein Hall at Laubscher Park West on Thursday April 16 at 2.30pm.

Liz Eshmade will speak on the significance of “Cemeteries in Researching our Families”.

Enquiries: John Wilmot, 068-802-1518 or jaysqh@iafrica.com

GORGE ARTISANS MARKET

The Gorge artisans market will be held at Lady Slipper Krantzkloof Guest Farm on Sunday from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

A handpicked collection of 60 outstanding local artisans and food creators will come together in a breathtaking countryside setting.

Enjoy premium facilities including a swimming pool, braai areas, hiking trails and a swim-up bar.

A day fee applies to some facilities.

Enquiries: 082-468-2093

MODEL TRAIN RIDES

The Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society will host a public running day at 33 Stella Londt Drive, Sunridge Park, on Sunday from 10am to 12.45pm.

Pack your picnic baskets and blankets and enjoy the morning out.

The kiosk will be open.

Tickets cost R10 per person per ride (cash).

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday April 12 and Sunday April 19 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Enquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

DIABETES MEETINGS

The Malabar Wellness group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre minor hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday April 14 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is pharmaceutical rep Kabir Vaghmaria, who will talk on “Managing Diabetes Through Health and Awareness”.

Enquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457 4576

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets, on Tuesday April 14 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is audiologist Mampho Dlulane, who will talk on “Diabetes and Hearing”.

Enquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394

ELEMENTS OF NATURE MARKET

The Elements of Nature market will be held on plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Enjoy this market with its good vibe, great drinks, good food and crafts stalls, music, a braai, Danny’s pony rides and a kids’ zone.

Dogs are allowed at the outside areas but must be kept on a leash.

Public entrance is free.

FANTASY MUSIC RECITAL

The Music Society of Port Elizabeth will host two artists from the North-West University in Potchefstroom, Prof Piet Koornhof on violin and Jana Mathee on piano.

The duo’s recital, titled Fantasy, will include works by Pärt, Ravel, Magin, Fuchs and Kancheli.

The recital will be held in the Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium on Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets are available at the door.

The cost for non-members is R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students and R40 for scholars. A bank card facility will be available.

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels.

The Van Stadens Dam hike, with river crossings, is a moderate, technical (not for beginners) 8km hike.

It will take place on Saturday with hike leaders Dexter and Jean Marc.

Meet at Windfarm petrol station at 7.45am. The cost is R30 per person.

Enquiries: Dexter, 078-848-3880

Scenic Sundays River at Pearson Park is an easy 10km hike, which will take place on Saturday with hike leaders Juan and Jonathan.

Meet at Pearson Park Caravan Park slipway at 8am. The cost is R80 for adults, R50 for children aged 12 to 18, and R30 for under 12s.

Enquiries: Juan, 072-588-4006

The Kini Bay to Laurie Bay coastal walk is an easy 6km hike which will take place on Sunday with hike leaders Sonja and Andre.

Meet at Kini Bay at 8.15am. The cost is R30 per person.

Enquires: Andre, 076-133-4340

STEELPAN CONCERT

NMU’s department music and performing arts will host Steelpan in South Africa, NMU’s steel band concert, featuring the Lawson Brown High School steel band as special guests.

The annual lunch hour concert will be held at the South Campus auditorium on Wednesday April 15 at 1pm.

The programme showcases original South African arrangements specifically scored for steelpan, alongside a diverse selection of western art music from the baroque and romantic eras.

Entrance is free.

ART EXHIBITION

The department of visual arts in the faculty of humanities, in collaboration with EPSAC/ArtEC, will host The Sacred and the Profane exhibition at the Bird Street Art Gallery at 20 Bird Street, Central, from April 15 to May 29 from 9am to 4pm weekdays.

This year’s exhibition explores the enduring tension and blurred boundaries between the sacred and the profane.

In a world where divinity brushes against the earthly and ritual intertwines with desire, the works on view navigate these nuanced and overlapping realms with boldness and sensitivity.

The exhibition features a wide range of practices, including painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, ceramics and interdisciplinary approaches, and brings together artists who critically engage with this theme.