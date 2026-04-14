Top-class comedy act headed to Centrestage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Afrikaans internet star and comedian Mel die Storieverteller takes to the stage at Centrestage at Baywest in Gqeberha, with her acclaimed one‑woman show, Internet Sensation.

A combination of chaos, wit and unapologetically Afrikaans humour is headed to Centrestage at Baywest as internet star and comedian Mel die Storieverteller brings her acclaimed one-woman show, Internet Sensation, to Gqeberha.

The show will see Mel, real name Melanie Welgemoed, dive head‑first into the “electronic jungle” of our phones, where trolls, oversharers and conspiracy theorists lurk around every corner.

Mel has built a massive following as a South African comedian, storyteller, speaker and writer, known for her sharp wit, expressive delivery and sense of humour. Starting out by posting videos and stories online, she quickly became a viral favourite, with fans sharing her clips across platforms and filling theatres wherever she performs.

According to a statement from Centrestage, Mel’s previous one‑woman show played to packed houses around the country and established her as one of the most distinctive Afrikaans comedic voices on the circuit.

“Through her trademark comic storytelling, she unpacks the madness of the internet age: from attention‑seekers and gullible followers to the strange characters and outrageous situations that only social media could create.

The performance is presented in Afrikaans and is recommended for audiences aged 14 and older, thanks to its mature themes and very honest (and very funny) look at adult life, relationships and what really happens in our WhatsApp groups — Centrestage

“Along the way she shares personal stories, including how Mel die Storieverteller was born as an online persona, the fallout from one uncle’s big mistake, and the kind of small‑town drama that feels more like a soapie than real life," the statement read.

With Internet Sensation, she brings the best of that online energy to the live stage, combining stand‑up, storytelling and character work in a high‑energy show.

“The performance is presented in Afrikaans and is recommended for audiences aged 14 and older, thanks to its mature themes and very honest (and very funny) look at adult life, relationships and what really happens in our WhatsApp groups.

“Audiences can expect an evening of big laughs, sharp observations and plenty of “that is so me” moments.

“Those seated in the front rows should be ready for some playful interaction as Mel pulls the crowd into her stories and reacts in real time to their responses.

“It is the kind of show that gets people talking long after they leave the theatre — and sharing their own ‘internet stories’ on the way home."

Tickets for the 80-minute show that is taking place on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm is priced at R220 and are available through Quicket or on 083-225-5401.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald