GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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The Grand India Expo will be held at the Shri Siva Subramaniar and Marriamman Aulayam in Malabar

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP will host a music trivia night fundraiser on Friday at 6pm.

Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while helping May’s Martial Arts Academy get to the national championships in Stellenbosch. Plus 15% of the proceeds will go to the Uitenhage SPCA.

The cost is R120 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, a cash bar and a limited menu on the night.

Bookings: Nikita, 084-793-9917, or Shane, 083-561-0242

ORGAN RECITAL

The Feather Market Organ Society will present an organ recital by concert organist Ciska Range on the impressive organ of the Feather Market Centre, to be held on Sunday at 3pm.

Ciska will be accompanied in the last 50 minutes by three gifted musicians from Grey High School, playing the French horn, trombone and percussion.

Tickets cost R60 for adults and R50 for pensioners. Entrance is free for scholars and students.

There is free parking in front of City Hall.

Enquiries: Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595.

GRAND INDIA EXPO

The Grand India Expo will be held at the Shri Siva Subramaniar and Marriamman Aulayam, at 5 Agapanthus Road, Malabar, daily from 10am to 8pm until Sunday.

Shop for the best in Indian fashion, bangles, jewellery, bridal wear, bags and stunning Easter wear all under one roof.

Entry is R10 per person.

67 BLANKETS PICNIC

67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day will celebrate World Creativity and Innovation Day with a picnic-style gathering at Pearson Conservatory, St George’s Park, on Saturday from 9.30am to noon.

Bring your blanket and/or chairs, your picnic basket and your yarn as everyone knits, crochets, shares and sparks creativity together, turning colourful ideas into warmth and kindness for those in need.

Safe parking is available on the road in St George’s Park and at the Union Sports Club, where you can access the road via a gate.

The entry fee is one ball of wool.

MUSIC BINGO

A fundraiser music bingo evening will be held at EddieMacs@VP on Saturday at 6pm.

Tickets cost R100 a person for tables of six to eight. Tickets include one round of bingo, with additional bingo cards available.

This special night supports Park Netball Club.

Enjoy prizes, a cash bar and a limited menu.

Bookings: Sharne, 060-608-9000, or Jess, 060-469-7349

CHILDREN’S WORKSHOPS

Bay Wellness Solutions presents their “Stronger Me” workshops, designed for children aged six to 11 who have been affected by bullying.

These workshops, facilitated by qualified social worker Maddy Diesel, will be held at Nexus Health Centre in Cape Road on May 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Participants will engage in interactive workshops exploring understanding and expressing feelings, building self-esteem and confidence, handling conflict, setting boundaries, moving forward and spreading kindness.

The cost is R600 per person for all sessions, including material.

Spaces are limited.

Register: https://form.jotform.com/260531181118549For enquiries: 082-925-1327 or madelynn@baywellness.co.za

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday April 19 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Enquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes, varying from easy to moderate fitness levels.

The Blue Horizon Bay to Van Stadens hike is an easy 7km hike which will take place on Saturday with hike leaders Sonja and Jean-Marc.

Meet at Blue Horizon Bay parking lot at 8.15am. The cost is R30.

WhatsApp 082-410-4518 to secure your spot

The Kini Bay to Laurie Bay coastal walk is an easy 6km hike which will take place on Sunday with hike leaders Sonja and Andre.

Meet at Kini Bay at 8.15am. The cost is R30 per person.

Enquiries: Andre, 076-133-4340

MEET ON THE BEAT

Learn and meet new people with dancing. This event is for singles only.

The singles group dancing lesson will be held in Newton Park on Friday April 24 from 6pm to 9pm.

Learn dances, including bachata, sokkie, salsa, merengue and more.

The cost is R150 per person.

Enquiries and bookings: 066-203-4408

LUNCH HOUR CONCERT

Nelson Mandela University’s music and performing arts department will host a brass studio lunch hour concert at the South Campus auditorium on Wednesday April 22 at 1pm.

Entrance is free.

Enquiries: Thembeka Booi, 041-504-4235.

AFRO FIESTA

Afro Fiesta, a vibrant celebration of SA’s Freedom Day, blending powerful performances with infectious energy, will be held at Elements in Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Monday April 27 at 2pm.

Experience an unforgettable day of song, dance and resistance with an all-star cast, including Ashleigh Maling-Nel, Tilette Roelofse, Caeleigh Anne Heradien, Jesse Barth, Ashmieka Moodley, Oceana Petrus, Leeah Kleynhans and Ogiy’onke Oliphant.

Tickets cost R120 per person.

Enquiries: Ashleigh, 081-771-5818