GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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SANCCOB will host a scavenger hunt on Saturday in the Cape Recife Nature Reserve at 8am in aid of World Penguin Day

FOOD AND CRAFT NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music with Ashleigh Grace, paint and create workshops, pony rides with Danny’s Ponies, handmade treasures, street food and sweet treats on sale.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

MUSIC BINGO EVENINGS

Eddie Macs@VP in South End will host two fundraiser music bingo evenings.

Tickets cost R100 a person for tables of six to eight both nights.

There are prizes to be won and a cash bar and limited menu will be available.

Friday’s event starts at 6.30pm and will help the Daybreak Equestrian Riders get to the Western Mounted Games Nationals in Parys.

Inquiries: Riëtte, 082-656-7849

The event on Saturday at 6pm will support Sachin and Ashmieka’s journey to the World Championships in Las Vegas and the Paris Fashion Walk.

Inquiries: Natasha, 061-543-7152

BUSH ROCK BASH

Elephant Walk in Colleen Glen will host the Bush Rock Bash on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm (gates open at 1pm).

Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of community spirit and great entertainment with a lineup that includes The Folk Collective, Errol & Friends, Joe van der Linden, Second House and Arthur Daniels.

Tickets are available on Quicket or at the gate at R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners and students, and free to under 10s.

This is a fundraiser for The Environmental Action Group.

U3A PE MEETING

The next U3A PE meeting takes place on Tuesday April 28 at 9.45am for 10am at Old Grey Club opposite the Mount Road Police Station.

The guest speaker is Detective Errol Whittle, who will talk on “Internet banking and cyber fraud”.

Inquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967, or visit the website at www.u3ape.co.za

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop favourites such as new and vintage, everything craft and local, food, thrift clothing, gifts, collectibles, jewellery and much more.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

STRING QUARTET CONCERT

The Music Society of Port Elizabeth will host a concert by the Stellenbosch University String Quartet at the Nelson Mandela University south campus auditorium on Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets will be available at the door for non-members at R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students, and R40 for scholars. A bank card facility is available.

Inquiries: Erika, 082-308-4494

THRIFT GQ

There are some fabulous items to be found at GQ’s preloved clothing markets at the weekend, including:

PE Moth Bowls Club, 37 Albany Road, Central, on Saturday from 9am to 2pm; and

Filthy’s, 55 Main Road, Walmer, on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.

Shop for ladies and men’s preloved clothing and accessories at prices to suit every budget.

Inquiries: 082-857-7563

DOG SHOW MARKET

Norm-Hudlin Trails country market will host a dog show market at their premises off Kragga Kamma Road on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Enjoy a Gun Dog and Hoopers show as well as the usual live music, handcrafted gifts, fresh farm produce, craft beer and plenty of street food.

There is a jumping castle for children to enjoy for free.

Dogs are welcome on leads. Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: WhatsApp 079-932-0556

UP MARKET

Celebrate Freedom Day at the Up Market, a market that brings together a carefully curated group of local vendors offering delicious food, unique products and quality handmade items.

This will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Buffelsfontein Road on Monday April 27 from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the incredible energy and community spirit while supporting delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072- 454-5582

WORLD PENGUIN DAY

Sanccob will host a scavenger hunt on Saturday in the Cape Recife Nature Reserve at 8am in aid of World Penguin Day.

The cost is R80 for adults and R50 for under 16s. Tickets include the scavenger hunt and a guided tour of Sanccob.

Enjoy a lucky draw while coffee and breakfast buns will be on sale.

Inquiries: Jessica, 082-206-9860

CROSSWAYS MARKET POP UP

The first ever Crossways Market Pop Up will take place at Elements in Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

The market will be brimming with fresh local produce, the best local food trucks, unique crafts, live music with Surf Boertjie and fantastic entertainment for the kids.

Pets on leashes are welcome. The venue is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free. All markets are subject to weather.

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

The Waterfall 3River Trail, a moderate 20km hike with scenic waterfalls with an option to swim. The hike takes place on Saturday with leaders Dexter and Jonathan. Meet at Crossways Kitchen at 7.45am. The cost is R100;

The Sacramento Trail, an easy 8km hike, takes place on Sunday with hike leaders Andre and Jean-Marc. Meet at the canon at Schoenies at 8.15am. The cost is R30;

A breathtaking full moon hike up Lady Slipper, a moderate 7km hike, takes place on Friday May 1 with hike leaders Gareth and Jonathan. Meet at the Wind Farm parking lot at 5pm. The cost is R30. Bring your own torch or headlight.

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.afica