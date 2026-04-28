Double bill of family entertainment for Gqeberha

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Entertaining children this Friday are, back from left, Jayden Kleinhans and Ashmieka Moodley and, front from left, Carl Draghoender and Scoutt Mey-de Lange.

There will be a double bill of family entertainment in Gqeberha on Friday, with a full day of storytelling, music and a high-energy live performance.

Centrestage at Baywest will feature Once Upon a Story Time at noon, followed by Hit the Floor at 3pm.

Designed for younger audiences and the young at heart, the programme combines a Disney-inspired theatrical experience with a contemporary pop showcase, giving families the option to attend one show or enjoy both as part of a full day out.

Once Upon a Story Time is an interactive storytelling experience in which characters such as Olaf, Tiana, Ariel and Maui come to life through live singing, storytelling, audience participation, games, dancing and Disney trivia.

Created and performed by a talented young cast, the production is positioned as an ideal first theatre experience for younger children and promises laughter, movement and memorable magical moments.

Later in the day, Hit the Floor — The Ultimate U/18 Pop Party brings the teen performance group MXT-UP to the Centrestage stage in a pop-driven set blending current chart hits with nostalgic throwbacks, supported by slick choreography, strong vocals and crowd interaction designed to get audiences on their feet.

The productions were developed under the Teen Scene banner, a youth-led initiative co-founded by local performers Scoutt Mey-de Lange and Ashmieka Moodley, with a cast that includes Carl Draghoender, Jayden Kleinhans, Ronald Chanetsa and Alynah MacKay.

The young performers have built experience through local theatre productions, festivals and competitions, with credits including Matilda the Musical, Annie, Hairspray, Shrek the Musical, High School Musical Jr, the Splash Festival and the Mandela Bay Arts Festival.

Teen Scene is about creating opportunities for young performers to develop their craft and present their own work on a professional stage.

Both shows highlight the depth of emerging performance talent in Gqeberha, bringing professionalism, passion and infectious energy to the Centrestage platform.

Tickets cost R100 per person, available via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401. For block bookings, contact Wendy.

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