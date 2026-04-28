Eastern Cape Fashion Week presents pop-up event

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A model in a design by Keneuoe Tamako of Keneuoe Ka Bongata at the Eastern Cape Fashion Week Pop Up showcase at the Gallery on Produce on Sunday.

The Eastern Cape Fashion Week Pop-Up Edition brought together designers, creatives and fashion enthusiasts at The Gallery on Produce at the long weekend, under the theme “Fashion in the Age of AI: A Glitch in the Stitch”.

The theme invited designers to interrogate the role of artificial intelligence in fashion, not as a general idea but as a present force shaping how garments are imagined, designed and produced.

The event combined a fashion market and runway show, offering a platform for local talent to showcase their work while exploring the growing influence of AI on the fashion industry.

It opened with a vibrant fashion market, where live music in the background created the perfect atmosphere for networking and conversations. Designers and artisans showcased everything from handcrafted accessories and ready-to-wear fashion to handmade and thrifted pieces.

Sunday evening’s fashion show brought together a diverse lineup of designers, each offering a distinct interpretation of the theme: including:

Nosibusiso Mbali of Mbaleez Fashion House;

Mfundu Phama and Sinoxolo Manengela of NDIMBI Clothing;

Thandile Ndamase of Thee King’s Inch;

Onela Joni of OJDESIGNS;

Thakazelwa Mhlomi of Msaba Emporium;

Keneuoe Tamako of Keneuoe Ka Bongata Creatives; and

Christopher Tom.

We chatted to some of the designers to find out more:

Onela Joni

Onela Joni of OJDESIGNS approached the theme through the lens of sustainability and storytelling, with her collection inspired by modern traditional fashion in the age of AI.

“I merged isiXhosa into modern styles that are not only stylish but wearable. What if we can celebrate every bit of who we are in the future of fashion?

Designs by Onela Joni of OJ Designs at the Eastern Cape Fashion Week Pop Up showcase at the Gallery on Produce on Sunday. (Werner Hills)

“We design for the beautiful moments in-between. We believe clothing should move with you. We do not design for moments, we design for memory.

“To be part of Eastern Cape Fashion Week means so much to me as the platform is not only great, but the Eastern Cape is my home, and as the saying goes, ‘ayikho into iqhitha ikhaya lakho’ (there’s no place like home). We don’t need to go anywhere else to live our dreams,” said Joni.

Keneuoe Tamako

For Tamako, whose work is rooted in an “Architectural Earth” concept, the showcase marked a significant milestone in her emerging career.

“This is my most significant showcase since graduating from Nelson Mandela University in 2024, and the opportunity has been truly invaluable to me. It has been an immense privilege to present my work alongside some of the Eastern Cape’s most talented designers.

“Sharing the runway, engaging in late-night rehearsals, and cultivating relationships behind the scenes has been an enriching and formative experience.

“To be able to pursue my passion each day is a profound gift, and it brings me even greater joy to share my creativity with the world around me,” said Tamako.

Siphesihle Mbali Vimbi

Siphesihle Mbali Vimbi of SMV Beading showcased her work at the fashion market. She is a self-taught crafter growing her brand and expanding into fashion design. She said she enjoyed the pop-up event because it provided valuable exposure and networking opportunities.

“My beadwork draws inspiration from the Xhosa and Zulu cultures through film and old photos of my ancestors, and the meaning behind each item.

“I have always been fascinated by the patience, how every item tells a story, and the design that goes into each piece.

“SMV beading is to reimagine our heritage in the modern day in style and not forget who we are as Africans while exploring creativity. Some of our pieces are not only meant for special occasions or cultural events but can be worn with everyday wear,” said Vimbi.

Sikelela Ngxabazi

Sikelela Ngxabazi of Sikie’s Collection described the experience as a significant moment of growth and exposure for her craft.

“The love of earrings made me find the art to create what I love. Through research, I found that clay is unique, highly creative and scarce in the market.

“My style is bold yet simple, very unique, full of colour, and some are elegant.

“The experience was one of the exposures that was unforgettable for me as a crafter. It made me realise that my art belongs to bigger spaces too. The feedback was also amazing. I am very thankful that I was one of the crafters chosen to showcase,” Ngxabazi said.

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