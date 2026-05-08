GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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A Mother’s Day gift market will be held at 99 Welcome Avenue, Theescombe, on Saturday from 9am to 2pm

DIABETES MEETINGS

The Malabar Wellness group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre minor hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday May 12 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is podiatrist Bhaveer Mitha, who will talk on “Managing diabetes from the ground up”.

Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall, corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets, on Tuesday May 12 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is audiologist Mampho Dlulane, who will talk on “Diabetes and your hearing”.

Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Diabetes Wellness Group will meet at the Caritas Service Centre in West Street, Newton Park, on Wednesday May 13 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm.

The guest speaker is registered counsellor Chante Janse van Rensburg, who will talk on “Kindness over control: A new way to live with diabetes”.

Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will hold a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday and again on May 17, from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

SOIRÉE MUSICALE

The Feather Market Organ Society and the Music Society of Port Elizabeth present their ever-popular Soirée Musicale to be held in the Summerstrand Church in Louis Botha Avenue on Wednesday May 13 at 6pm.

The concert includes choral music, solo singing and performances on organ, piano, violin, flute and brass.

Tickets are available at the door at R50 for adults, R40 for pensioners and free for students and pupils.

Coffee and cake will be on sale.

Inquiries: Prof Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595

MOTHER’S DAY GIFT MARKET

A Mother’s Day gift market will be held at 99 Welcome Avenue, Theescombe, on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Browse through stalls by local crafters, including handmade gifts, sweet treats and flowers.

FOOD AND CRAFT NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music, paint workshops, pony rides, street food, sweet treats and handmade treasures.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday from 8am to noon.

There will be plenty of books at very good prices.

Inquiries: Anne, 082-599-2109

NIGHT MARKET

The Westering community will hold a Mother’s Day edition of their night market at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls, including clothing, food, jams and sauces, arts and crafts, jewellery and home decor.

There will be music by DJ Hoender and lots of prizes to be won.

Inquiries: 060-506-7587

PE VINYL FAIR

Calling all vinyl lovers — get ready to dig through crates, discover hidden gems and celebrate the magic of vinyl at the PE Vinyl Fair at The Music Kitchen on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Public entrance is free.

GORGE MARKET

The Gorge market will be held at Krantzkloof Guest Farm on Sunday from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Treat mom to something special from a collection of outstanding local artisan treats and elegant finds to freshly prepared food, all in a setting that feels like a quiet escape from the every day.

Children can enjoy face painting and pony rides.

Dogs are welcome on a leash.

Inquiries: 082-468-2093

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of two easy hikes.

The beautiful Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve, an easy 7km hike, will take place on Saturday with hike leaders Sonja and Juan.

Meet at the Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve at 8.15am.

The cost is R30 per person.

An easy 6km sunset Sardinia Bay beach walk along the stunning coastline will take place under hike leaders Juan and Jonathan.

Meet at the parking behind the big sand dune at 6.30pm. The cost is R30 per person.

Bookings: visit the Facebook page Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth

CROSSWAYS MARKET POP UP

The Crossways Mother’s Day Market Pop Up will be held at Elements in Little Chelsea on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Discover the best local food trucks, artisans and crafters, live music and epic kiddies entertainment.

Pets on leashes are welcome. The venue is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free. All markets are subject to the weather.

CLASSYX LIVE

Join Eddie Macs@VP for an unforgettable evening with CLASSYX Live, featuring special guest artist Neil Grundling from AXYL, on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.

Enjoy sounds from timeless classics to powerful live performances.

Entry is free.

Inquiries: WhatsApp 071-794-3537

LADY SLIPPER FARMERS’ MARKET

Celebrate mom at the Lady Slipper Farmers’ Market at the Dutch Reformed Church on the corner of Old Cape Road on Saturday from 8am to noon.

From homemade treats, farm-fresh produce and meat to bric-a-brac, secondhand clothing, a soap shop and game stalls, there’s something for everyone.

Inquiries: Nicolet, 073-108-7105