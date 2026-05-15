GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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The Eastern Cape Poultry Club will host the Port Elizabeth Agricultural Poultry Show at the Van Stadens River Farmers Association on Sunday

FARMER’S MARKET

There will be a farmer’s market at Filthys, 55 Main Road, Walmer, on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.

Enjoy homebaked bread, rusks and cookies, preserved vegetables, thrift clothing, fresh produce, arts and crafts, honey and jams, bric-a-brac, sauces and soaps.

The market is dog friendly.

Interested vendors can WhatsApp Cherie, 082-857-7563

PORSCHE DISPLAY

The Eastern Province Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, will display an array of Porsches at on Friday from 5pm.

Inquiries: Riaan, 084-513-0939

COLLECTIVE MARKET

The very first Collective Market will be held at the Riding Club in Lorraine on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This is a local market with a mix of local makers, small businesses, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

MUSIC BINGO

​Bring your friends and test your music knowledge at a music bingo night fundraiser in aid of the Parks U/21 Rugby Team at Eddie Macs@VP Club in South End on Saturday at 7pm.

The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to 10.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and a limited menu on the night.

Bookings: Marco, 084-959-2443

​BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday from 8am to noon.

There will be plenty of books at very good prices.

Inquiries: Anne, 082-599-2102

FOOD AND CRAFT NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music, paint workshops, pony rides, street food, sweet treats and handmade treasures.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

AGRICULTURAL POULTRY SHOW

The Eastern Cape Poultry Club will host the Port Elizabeth Agricultural Poultry Show at the Van Stadens River Farmers Association, Fitches Corner, on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

See beautiful poultry, learn about poultry, and get your own poultry.

There will be agricultural stalls, food, arts and craft stalls, birds for sale, poultry workshops, a kiddies corner and raffles to enter.

LAWN BOWLS

The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 lawn bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm for 6pm.

The kitchen will be open for pizza, burgers and cold beverages.

The cost is R50 per team of two.

Inquiries: 079-819-5714

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of two easy hikes, including:

The beautiful Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve — an easy 7km hike on Saturday with hike leaders Sonja and Andre. Meet at the Van Stadens Wildflower Reserve at 8.15am. The cost is R30 per person; and

A Sunday Park vibes walk — an easy 8km walk through the beautiful St George’s Park and Settlers Park on Sunday with hike leaders Sonja and Jean-Marc. Meet at 8.15am (meeting point to be announced on Facebook). The cost is R30 per person.

Bookings: Visit the Facebook page Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth

CROSSWAYS MARKET POP UP

The Crossways Mother’s day Market Pop Up will take place at Elements in Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Discover the best local food trucks, artisans and crafters, live music and epic kiddies entertainment.

Pets on leashes are welcome. The venue is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free. All markets are subject to the weather.

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history by visiting the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth in Foresthill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, Sundays from 10am to 4pm, and closed on public holidays.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Inquiries: Morné 079-600-6216