GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Calling all yarn lovers — it’s time for the monthly 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit & crochet hookup

67 BLANKETS WOOLIGANS HOOKUP

Calling all yarn lovers, hook wielders and needle ninjas — it’s time for the monthly 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit and crochet hookup to be held at Death by Coffee Roastery, 7 High Street, Mount Pleasant, on Saturday May 23 at 9am.

Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just figuring out how to hold your hook, join the circle of cosy creativity, caffeine and conversation.

Bring your latest WIP (work in progress), swop tips, show off your makes, and maybe even learn a new stitch or two.

CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA

The EP Alfa Romeo Club, established in 1981, will host their annual Concorso D’Eleganza, with classic and modern cars, as well as vespas, on display at Lee Gold Music, Moffett Retail Park, on Sunday May 24 from 9am to 1pm.

MEET ON THE BEAT

Learn and meet new people with dancing. This event is for singles only and will be held in Newton Park on Friday May 29 from 6pm to 9pm.

Learn bachata, sokkie, salsa, merengue and more.

The cost is R150 per person.

Inquiries and bookings: 066-203-4408

U3A PE MEETING

The next U3A PE meeting takes place at Old Grey Club, 2 Lennox Road, Glendinningvale (opposite the Mount Road Police Station) on Tuesday May 26 at 9.45am.

The guest speaker is Henriette Visser, a pharmacist who will talk on “staying fit, healthy and happy as we age”.

After the meeting, enjoy tea or coffee at The Old Grey Cafe for your own pocket.

Inquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967, or visit the website at www.u3ape.co.za

LET’S GO HIKING

Join Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth for two hikes this weekend.

The Roseate Tern coastal hike will take place on Saturday May 23.

This is an easy 9km hike.

Meet at the parking across from Pine Lodge Resort at 8.15am.

The cost is R30.

The Maitlands Nature Reserve coastal hike will take place on Sunday May 24.

Enjoy this moderate 8km hike with leaders Juan and Jean-Marc.

Meet at Maitlands Nature Reserve at 8.15am.

The cost is R30 per person.

Bookings: Visit the Facebook page Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth

THE UP MARKET

The Up Market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Buffelsfontein Road on Sunday May 24 from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the market’s incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local vendors, fashion, family fun, live music and pet friendly vibes.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072-454-5582

NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday May 29 from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music, paint workshops, pony rides, street food and sweet treats, handmade treasures and doggy treat giveaways.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

THRIFT GQ

There are some fabulous items to be found at GQ’s preloved clothing market to be held at the Mill Park Bowling Club, College Drive, on Saturday May 30 from 9am to 1pm.

Shop for women’s and men’s preloved clothing and accessories at prices to suit every budget.

Inquiries to be a vendor, 082-857-7563