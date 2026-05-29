GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 lawn bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm.

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP will host a fundraiser music trivia night on Friday at 6.30pm.

Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while supporting talented young athlete Keira Williams with her Eastern Province hockey tour dream.

The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and limited menu.

Bookings: Leslie, 061-484-2423

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market Pop Up at Elements in Little Chelsea on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Discover the best local food trucks, artisans and crafters.

Enjoy live music and kiddies entertainment.

Fur kids on a lead are welcome.

Public entrance is free.

AMERICAN CLASSICS SHOW

The Eastern Province Veteran Car Club in Parsons Hill will host an American Classics Show on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

All cars, bakkies, trucks, motorcycles and scooters are welcome.

The event is weather dependent.

Inquiries: Riaan, 084-513-0939

MARKET DAY

The ETC Conference Centre will host a market day at their Struandale campus (opposite Kenako Mall) on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

A variety of local businesses will showcase their products at this indoor event.

There will be entertainment by Leo K and Ash on sax as well as a karaoke competition with a cash prize.

Refreshments will be on sale. Public entrance is free.

AURORA FETE

A family fun fete will be held at the Aurora Special Care and Stimulation Centre in Walmer Downs on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

Enjoy food trucks, market stalls, pony rides, mini train rides, a fun house including target shooting, parachute, mechanical bull and more.

There will also be a show by Kids Rock.

THRIFT GQ

There are some fabulous items to be found at GQ’s preloved clothing market to be held at the Mill Park Bowling Club on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Shop for women and men’s preloved clothing and accessories at prices to suit every budget.

To be a vendor, contact: 082-857-7563

ELEMENTS OF NATURE MARKET

Elements of Nature’s night market will be held at plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm.

Enjoy this market with its good vibe, local craft stalls, delicious food, a live fire and light show, DJ PJ on the deck, a kiddies zone, face painting and putt-putt.

Dogs are allowed at the outside areas only and must be kept on a leash.

Public entrance is free.

NIGHT MARKET

The Westering community will host a night market at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls, including clothing, local food, jams and sauces, arts, crafts and more.

There will be music by DJ Hoender and a lucky draw.

Inquiries: 060-506-7587

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of two hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels.

The scenic Cairn Trail at 3 Rivers Trails is a moderate 15km hike which will take place on Saturday with hike leaders Dexter and Ryan.

Meet at Crossways Kitchen at 8am. The cost is R100.

The beautiful Lower Guinea Fowl Trail, an easy 8km hike, will meanwhile take place on Saturday with hike leaders Juan and Sonja.

Meet at MTB Container at 8.15am. The cost is R40 per person.

Bookings and more information: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop favourites including new and vintage, everything craft and local, food, thrift clothing, gifts, collectibles, jewellery and much more.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

CRAFT, HOBBIES AND TOY FAIR

A craft, hobbies and toy fair will be held at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears, a collectible model car display and a beautiful Lego display.

Enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat as well as some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.

Public entrance is free.

The market supports the Uitenhage SPCA.

Inquiries: Jennifer, 082-397-8383

LAWN BOWLS

The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 lawn bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm.

The kitchen will be open.

The cost is R50 per team of two.

Inquiries: 079-819-5714