GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Celebrate the humpback whale migration at the Algoa Bay Whale Festival at The Willows on Saturday and Sunday

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP in South End will host a fundraiser music trivia night on Friday at 6pm.

Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while supporting Roxie and Duncan’s IVF treatment journey.

The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and limited menu.

Bookings: Genie, 072-883-3941

FARMERS’ MARKET

The Van Stadens River Farmers’ Association will host a farmers’ market and auction at Fitches Corner on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

The auction will include poultry and other goods. Exhibitors, food stalls and fresh produce will be available.

Public entrance is free. The market is pet friendly.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651

COLOUR RUN

NG Kerk Newton Park will hold a bazaar and colour run on the corner of Mowbray Street and Fourth Avenue on Saturday at 8.30am.

The cost is R30 per person for the colour run with proceeds going to Bible Society of SA.

Register online at funrun.ngknp.co.za

Inquiries: 041-365-2169

THRIFT MARKET

From London to Lorraine thrift market will take place at 1 Bridge Street, South End, on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Enjoy a morning of fashion finds, coffee and good vibes.

Public entrance is free.

MODEL TRAIN RIDES

The Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society will host a public running day at 33 Stella Londt Drive on Sunday from 10am to 12.45pm.

Pack picnic baskets and blankets and enjoy the morning.

The kiosk will be open.

Tickets cost R10 per person per ride (cash only).

WINDSONG BOHEMIAN MARKET

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at The Green, Holmeleigh Farm, on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm.

This is a quirky bohemian market featuring food trucks, handcrafted goods from local crafters, farmers and artists, a farm pub and fun activities.

There is loads of safe parking. No dogs allowed due to existing farm dogs.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: windsong.boho.market@gmail.com

CHESHIRE HOMES FETE

The Cheshire Homes fete will take place at 7 Gomery Avenue, Summerstrand, on Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

There will be plenty of family fun and an auction at 10am.

GQ POTTER’S MARKET

A potter’s market will take place at Sappershoek Mall, Schoenmakerskop, on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Join local potters for a chilled vibe, plenty of food trucks and beautiful pottery.

Come and paint your own clay café style.

ORGAN RECITAL

The Feather Market Organ Society will present an organ recital by Dr Christopher Cockburn, titled Toccatas and Transcriptions, at St Mary’s Cathedral on Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets for non-members cost R60 for adults and R50 for pensioners. Entrance is free for pupils and students.

Inquiries: Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595

THRIFT GQ MARKET

Thrift GQ’s winter wonderland preloved clothing market will be held at the Walmer Scout Hall, 59 Fordyce Road, on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Shop preloved, vintage and retro clothing in all sizes for ladies and gents.

Inquiries: Cherie, 082-857-7563

WHALE FESTIVAL

Celebrate the humpback whale migration at the Algoa Bay Whale Festival at The Willows on Saturday and Sunday.

Educational walks and talks will take place on Saturday from 9am.

On Sunday, from 8.30am, the festive family fun will start with a marimba welcome from African Drumbeat.

Enjoy a photographic exhibition with marine guides, food trucks, waste trade recycling projects, an indoor and outdoor craft market, and at 11am take part in the Swim GQ snorkel and float fest at the tidal pool.

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market at Castle Ridge Drive, Thornhill, on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

There will be live music by Lucas Rising, food trucks, farmers’ produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flower stalls.

There are also loads of children’s activities, including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead. The market is wheelchair friendly.

Entrance is free.

Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858

TOY AND COLLECTOR FAIR

A toy and collector fair will take place at the German Club on Saturday from 9am.

Stalls include collectables, toys, diecast, comics, yoyos, games, retro toys and more.

Food and beverages will be on sale.

Entrance fee is R10 and free to under fives.

Inquiries: WhatsApp 079-878-0117 or email fouriemarcel4@gmail.com

WHAT’S GOOD IN THE HOOD

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music by Simon Shaw, paint workshops, pony rides, street food and sweet treats, handmade treasures, roller skating at GoBig Sports Arena and karaoke at Fairview Sports Bar.

Public entrance is free.

The market has wheelchair access and is pet friendly.

DIABETES MEETINGS

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall in Springdale on Tuesday June 9 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is physiotherapist Jayshree Makan, who will talk on “Managing diabetes through movement — a physiotherapy pathway".

Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Diabetes Wellness Group will hold its AGM at the Caritas Service Centre in Newton Park on Wednesday June 10 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm.

Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810