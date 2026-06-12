GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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A Worldwide Knit in Public Day will be held at Sixth Avenue Shopping Centre on Saturday from 9am

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP will host a music trivia fundraiser on Friday at 6.30pm for 7pm.

Get your team together, put your music knowledge to the test, and support the amazing Algoa Majorettes.

The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and limited menu.

Bookings: Merethia Landsberg, 072-875-8968

WORLDWIDE KNIT IN PUBLIC DAY

A Worldwide Knit in Public Day will be held at Sixth Avenue Shopping Centre on Saturday from 9am.

Bring your knitting needles, crochet hooks, yarn and enthusiasm and join 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day (SA) in a global day of creativity, community and connection.

Spend a few hours crafting, sharing skills, making new friends and enjoying the company of fellow yarn lovers. Everyone is welcome.

COLLECTIVE MARKET

The Collective Market will be held at the PE Riding Club in Lorraine on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This is a market with a mix of local makers, small businesses, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

Come for the market, stay for the flavour.

Public entrance is free.

BOOK SALE

The Children’s Feeding Trust Bookshop will hold a R5 book sale in their Book Shop at Walmer Town Hall from Monday to Saturday, June 15-20, from 10am to 1pm daily.

The sale includes a wonderful selection of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

Inquiries: Margie, 073-253-3746

NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music, paint workshops, pony rides with Danny’s Ponies, street food and sweet treats, handmade treasures and doggy treat giveaways.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history. Visit the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth in Foresthill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, Sundays from 10am to 4pm, and closed on public holidays.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Inquiries: Morné 079-600-6216

THUNDERSTRIKE

Get ready for an afternoon of high-impact action as World Wrestling Promotions presents Thunderstrike live at Pearson High School on Saturday.

The programme features top wrestling talent from across SA, including a massive world heavyweight championship match.

Doors open at 2pm with the show starting at 3pm.

Tickets are available from Quicket at R50 standing, R100 general seating, R150 golden circle, and R220 VIP.

This special event is a fundraiser for the school.

CHOIR FESTIVAL

The Eastern Cape Children’s Choir in collaboration with Kabega Primary School will host an afternoon of young voices in harmony at the ECCC and Friends Choir Festival at Kabega Primary on Saturday June 20 from 11.30am.

This special concert celebrates the joy of choral music and the incredible local talent with participating choirs from Charlo, Handhaaf, Mount Pleasant, Summerwood, Sunridge and Westering primary schools.

Tickets are available from Quicket from R80 per person.

GLAD RAGS FASHION SHOW

Glad Rags fashion show will be held at the Nelson Mandela University’s Ocean Science Campus on Tuesday June 16 from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Watch talented local designers transform donated fabrics into stunning, one-of-a-kind garments, styled on local personalities.

Enjoy an inspiring evening of creativity, fashion and community.

Tickets are available from Quicket from R120 per person.

EVERYTHING FRENCH

Enjoy delightful conversation over coffee and pastries with Alliance Française of Port Elizabeth at their Blabla Cafe on Thursdays, or experience their French cinema, all at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill.

All movies are screened in French with English subtitles. Snacks and refreshments are available.

French Cinema is on the first Thursday of the month where recently released films from the French speaking world are shown.

Classic Cinema is meanwhile dedicated to traditional French films and cinema for kiddies and families.

Inquiries: 063-499-4417

THE UP MARKET

The Up Market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Buffelsfontein Road on Youth Day from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the market’s incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local vendors, fashion, family fun, live music and pet friendly vibes.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072-454-5582

To be featured in the weekly events diary, email your event details to diary@arena.africa