Gqeberha is invited to a night at the opera

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thuba Myeki and Liske Hemingway perform at last year's 'A Night at the Opera'.

Story audio is generated using AI

Following a triumphant series that left audiences raving and craving more, Impact Community Theatre is back with the 2026 edition of the celebrated concert series, A Night at the Opera, at the Savoy Theatre.

First launched in 2015 by the then-Gilbert & Sullivan Society, A Night at the Opera quickly became a beloved fixture in the local arts calendar, showcasing the world-class operatic talent flourishing in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This weekend, A Night at the Opera returns with an exciting new ensemble featuring popular local performers, including Liske Hemingway, Elmarie Jonker, Lara Potgieter, Danielle Viljoen and Ian Storm, alongside a new generation of rising stars and the exciting new Impact Junior Dance Company.

This year’s production is under the expert direction of Liske Hemingway, who was the inspiration and creator of the very first show. As a teacher and a performer, she is revelling in the opportunity to showcase her students, and there will be several fresh, new faces gracing the stage.

Audiences can look forward to a rich and varied programme of iconic arias and timeless classics from operas and musicals such as Carmen, The Magic Flute, Die Fledermaus, Phantom of the Opera and Jekyll and Hyde. Highlights include The Ride of the Valkyries, Seguidilla, The Cat Duet, The Sandman and modern sensation The Ballad of Witches Road.

Whether you’re an opera enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, you’ll be surprised at how many of these timeless melodies you already know and love. From sweeping duets to stirring ensemble pieces, the show offers something for everyone.

Catch the show on:

Friday at 7pm;

Saturday at 2pm and 7pm; and

Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets cost between R100 and R150 and are available via Webtickets or directly from Rose at 072-906-1977 or rose@impacttheatre.co.za.

To enhance the audience experience, seating options include cabaret-style tables or traditional row seating. The Savoy Theatre also offers a full-service cash bar and coffee bar.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald