GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Enjoy live music by Kerry Hiles at the Norm-Hudlin Trails family market on Sunday

BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday from 8am until noon.

Inquiries: Anne, 082-599-2102

NIGHT MARKET

The Westering community night market will be held at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls including clothing, books, food, sweets and treats, antiques, art, jewellery, home decor and crafts.

There will be games to take part in and loads of fun for the kiddies.

MUSIC TRIVIA AND BINGO

Eddie Macs@VP will host a music trivia and bingo fundraiser with a sporty twist on Saturday at 6pm.

Gather your favourite team of fun brainiacs and prepare for an unforgettable night packed with goodie hampers, lucky draws, raffles, fun bonus games, a limited menu and cash bar.

This special evening supports an important opportunity to present at the OEGlobal Conference 2026 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, highlighting linguistic barriers in higher education and the urgent need for open educational resources to improve access to learning and student success.

The cost is R150 per adult and R35 per child (tables of six to eight).

Bookings: Dee, 072-870-6433 or Bruce, 063-697-7518

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Head down to the Crossways Village Market on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers produce, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, decor, plant and flower stalls.

There will be loads of kiddies activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead. Public entrance is free. The market is weather dependent.

U3A PE MEETING

The next U3A PE meeting will take place on Tuesday June 30 at 9.45am for 10am at the Old Grey Club.

The guest speaker is John Whitfield, who will talk on “Community Activism and Saving St George’s Park”.

Join after the meeting for tea or coffee for your own pocket.

Inquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967 or www.u3ape.co.za

THRIFT GQ MARKET

Thrift GQ’s market will be held at Filthy’s in Walmer on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.

Shop preloved, vintage and retro clothing in all sizes for ladies and gents.

Inquiries: Cherie, 082-857-7563

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

The Bergrivier waterfall hike, a moderate 8km hike on Saturday at 8.15am with hike leaders Mark and Sonja. Shoes with good grip are compulsory. The cost is R110 per person. Carpooling can be arranged;

The Sleepy Hollow hike, an easy 6km hike on Saturday at 8.15am with hike leaders Andre and Jonathan. The cost is R60 per person; and

The scenic Sundays River Pearson Park hike, an easy 10km hike on Sunday with hike leaders Juan and Gareth. Meet at 8.15am at the slipway in Pearson Park Caravan Park. The cost is R80 for adults, R50 for children aged 12 to 18, and R30 for under 10s.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

All your favourites will be on sale including thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items and plenty of food and great coffee.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

SAAF MUSEUM NIGHT VISIT

Step into a world of aviation history to experience a night at the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth in Forest Hill Drive.

This special night visit will be held on Saturday from 7pm.

Entrance is R100 and includes a glass of sherry, soft drink for the young ones, and delicious curry and rice.

Bookings are essential as space is limited. Don’t forget your torch.

Inquiries: Morné 079-600-6216

NORM-HUDLIN FAMILY MARKET

The Norm-Hudlin Trails family market will be held on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music by Kerry Hiles, local market stalls, face painting and pony rides for the kiddies.

Register for the Save-A-Pet fundraiser walk to take place at 10am.

Socialised dogs on leads are welcome.

Public entrance to the market is free.

NIGHT MARKET

Elements of Nature’s night market will be held at plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm.

The market offers food trucks, craft vendors, putt-putt and DJ PJ on the decks.

Take in the spectacular fire breathing show at 6pm.

Public entrance is free.

MARKET IN THE PARK

Market in the Park will be held in St George’s Park on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

There will be plenty of stalls selling bric-a-brac, vinyl records, plants, crafts, collectables, toys, bags and food.

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa