GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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This July celebrate Bastille Day at Alliance Francaise in Richmond Hill while enjoying delicious French-inspired food, live entertainment and a festive atmosphere

QUILT FESTIVAL

The 23rd SA National Sew Awareness quilt festival will be held at Collegiate Girls’ High School on July 7-10 from 8am to 5.30pm and on July 11 from 8am to 1pm.

Expect exhibitions, workshops, classes, demos, lectures, vendors, a coffee shop, raffles, lucky draws, shopping and much more.

Register for the full week at R340 which includes a goodie bag and a shoulder bag.

The cost for day visitors is R75 for adults, R45 for scholars and free to under 12s.

Inquiries: www.sewawareness2026.co.za

THRIFT GQ

There are some fabulous items to be found at GQ’s preloved clothing markets at the weekend, including:

PE Moth Bowls Club, 37 Albany Road, Central, on Saturday from 9am to 1pm;

Vovotelo Bakery and Café in Walmer on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Shop for ladies and men’s preloved clothing and accessories at prices to suit every budget.

Inquiries: 082-857-7563

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history. Visit the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm. The museum is closed on public holidays.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Inquiries: Morné 079-600-6216

FARMERS’ MARKET

The Van Stadens River Farmers’ Association will host a farmers’ market and auction at Fitches Corner on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

The auction will include poultry and other goods. Exhibitors, food stalls and fresh produce will be available.

Public entrance is free. The market is pet friendly.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651

DIE SAAM TREK

Algoa Regional Council presents Die Saam Trek, a night filled with worship, praise and unforgettable moments at Ebeneser International, Algoa Park, on Saturday from 4pm.

Tickets are available from Quicket at R180 per person.

Inquiries: Fiona, 083-316-0000 or Elrich, 073-140-0912

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP will host a music trivia fundraiser on Friday at 6pm.

Get your team together, put your music knowledge to the test, and support Rebecca, who has been selected to represent Eastern Province in the SA Country Districts hockey tournament.

The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and limited menu.

Bookings: Michelle Batista, 082-424-5876

NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Enjoy live music, paint workshops, pony rides, street food, sweet treats, handmade treasures and doggy treat giveaways.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes, varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

Maitlands Nature Reserve hike — a moderate 8km hike on Saturday with hike leaders Jean-Marc and Ryan. Meet at the reserve at 8.15am. The cost is R30 per person;

Breathtaking Sacramento Trail — an easy 8km hike on Saturday with hike leaders Andre and Juan. Meet at the Schoenies cannon at 8.15am. The cost is R30;

Black Mamba trail hike at 3 River Trails — an easy 6km hike on Sunday with hike leader Gareth. Meet at Crossways Kitchen at 8.15am. The cost is R100 per person.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

WINDSONG BOHEMIAN MARKET

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at The Green, Holmeleigh Farm, on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm.

This is a quirky bohemian market featuring food trucks, handcrafted goods from local crafters, farmers and artists, a farm pub and fun activities.

There is loads of safe parking. Regret no dogs due to farm dogs.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: windsong.boho.market@gmail.com

MODEL TRAIN RIDES

The Port Elizabeth Model Locomotive Society will host a public running day at 33 Stella Londt Drive, Sunridge Park, on Sunday from 10am to 12.45pm.

Pack picnic baskets and blankets and enjoy the morning.

The kiosk will be open.

Tickets cost R10 per person per ride (cash only).

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Head down to the Crossways Village Market on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers’ produce, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plant and flower stalls.

The market is weather dependent.

EVERYTHING FRENCH

This July celebrate Bastille Day at Alliance Francaise in Richmond Hill while enjoying delicious French-inspired food, live entertainment and a festive atmosphere filled with music, culture and community.

Young explorers can discover the magic of French through their Kid’s Club, while adults are invited to cook, create and connect. Whip up the perfect chocolate mousse, carve your own masterpiece at their Sip & Craft: Lino Printing workshop, enjoy award-winning French cinema or practise your French over coffee at Bla Bla Café.

Inquiries: 063-499-4417

MARKET IN THE PARK

Market in the Park will be held in St George’s Park on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Browse the many stalls, including bric-a-brac, vinyl records, plants, crafts, toys, collectables, music, bags, food and much more.

Inquiries: Maureen, 082-257-4691

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa