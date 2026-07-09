Impact Community Theatre brings five decades of hits to the Savoy Theatre

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Catch Monique Tobias in 'Blast from the Past' at the Savoy Theatre.

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Dust off your dancing shoes and warm up those vocal cords because Blast from the Past is back to turn back time in the most spectacular way.

Packed with powerhouse vocals, nostalgic hits and enough energy to light up the Savoy Theatre, this crowd-favourite musical promises a feel-good trip through the decades where every song is a memory waiting to be relived.

Impact Community Theatre Company is proud to present the return of one of the year’s most popular musical events. This high-energy celebration of classic hits is back and better than ever, promising two unforgettable hours of toe-tapping, sing-along magic that spans five decades of chart-topping favourites.

Whether you grew up with the rock ‘n roll rhythms of the 50s, grooved through the disco-fuelled 70s, or discovered the golden oldies through a Guardians of the Galaxy playlist, there’s something for everyone.

This year’s show features a dynamic lineup of top local talent bringing to life the music of Queen, Michael Jackson, The Cranberries, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston and Bon Jovi — all in one incredible show.

Directed for the first time by local director, performer and Impact vice-president Leandi Fontini, Blast from the Past showcases a sensational mix of returning Impact favourites and exciting new faces.

An electrifying musical journey from timeless ballads to high-voltage rock anthems, this year’s ‘Blast from the Past’ takes audiences on a magical ride through the music that defined generations

This year the show includes the 90s for the first time, opening up a whole new decade of chart toppers.

The cast includes local star Monique Tobias, joined by popular Impact regular Danyke de Beer. Audiences can also expect some vocal fireworks from Impact favourites Debra Couries, Alistair Josephs, Elmarie Jonker and newcomer Chireen Bennett.

An electrifying musical journey from timeless ballads to high-voltage rock anthems, this year’s Blast from the Past takes audiences on a magical ride through the music that defined generations.

The hit parade keeps on coming with What’s Up by 4 Non Blondes, I’m Still Standing, How Will I Know, Black or White and the classic Save the Last Dance for Me.

The show will be on at The Savoy Theatre from July 23-26 at 7pm nightly (Thursday to Saturday), with matinees at 2pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket prices range between R100 and R150, and bookings can be made online via Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay. Row or table seating is also available. You can take your own snacks. For group bookings of 16 and more, contact Rose Cowpar on 072-906-1977.

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The Herald