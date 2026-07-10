GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Ibhayi Gymnastics will host rhythmic and acrobatics workshops at Sunridge NG Church Hall, 2 Gazania Avenue, on July 13, 14 and 16

RHYTHMIC AND ACROBATICS WORKSHOP

Ibhayi Gymnastics will host rhythmic and acrobatics workshops at Sunridge NG Church Hall, 2 Gazania Avenue, on July 13, 14 and 16.

Workshop times: New gymnasts, aged three to 16, from 10am to 11am at R100 per day; levels 1 and 2 gymnasts from 10am to noon at R200 per day; and level 3 and up from noon to 2.30pm at R250 per day.

Training includes competitive work and new stunts.

Inquiries: 084-299-5023

NIGHT MARKET

The Westering night market will be held at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls, including clothing, books, food, sweets and treats, antiques, art, jewellery, home decor and crafts.

Kids can participate in various games and fun activities.

67 BLANKETS WOOLIGANS HOOKUP

Calling all yarn lovers, hook wielders and needle ninjas — it’s time for the monthly 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit and crochet hookup to be held at Death by Coffee Roastery in Mount Pleasant on Saturday at 9am.

Please bring along all completed scarves (or squares) for the annual #SecretScarvesShh as scarves will be labelled ahead of the Mandela Day event.

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday and again on July 19 and 26 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

Zuurberg Doringhek Trail reserve route, which is a 14km moderate hike on Saturday with hike leaders Juan and Sonja. Meet at Zuurberg Mountain Village Hiking Trails, Addo, at 8.15am. The cost is R140 per person. Your entry fee allows you to enjoy a self-drive through the Addo Elephant National Park after the hike. Inquire about car pooling to save fuel.

Roseate Tern coastal hike, an easy 9km hike with breathtaking ocean views, on Saturday with hike leaders Andre and Ryan. Meet at the parking area opposite Pine Lodge Resort at 8.15am. The cost is R30 per person.

Kini Bay to Laurie Bay, an easy 5km coastal walk, on Sunday with hike leaders Jonathan and Jean-Marc. Meet at 8.15am. The cost is R30 per person.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

COLLECTIVE MARKET

The Collective Market will be held at the Riding Club in Lorraine on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This is a market with a mix of local makers, small businesses, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

Come for the market, stay for the flavour.

Public entrance is free.

DIABETES MEETINGS

The S’khona branch will host a visual meeting on Saturday at 5.30pm to 7pm. The topic is “Diabetes problems”.

Inquiries: Pamela Molefe, 082-556-6134

The Malabar Wellness Group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday July 14 at 7pm. The guest speakers are biokeneticists Morag Heydenrych and Bronwyn Taylor, who will talk on “Osteoporosis and Balance”.

Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576

CHURCH FETE

St Saviours Anglican Church in Walmer will host a fete on Saturday July 25 from 8.30am to 1pm.

Enjoy a morning of family entertainment with plenty of stalls including food, a tea garden, white Elephant, plants, T-shirts and bric-a-brac.

Kiddies entertainment includes motorbike rides and other fun activities.

Inquiries: Dacre, 071-214-0997 or Rev Sharon, 082-743-1675

FARMER’S MARKET

Filthy’s will host a farmer’s market at 55 Main Road, Walmer, on Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Enjoy homemade bread, rusks and cookies, preserved vegetables, fresh produce, honey and jams, sauces, arts and crafts, thrift clothing, soaps and bric-a-brac.

The market is dog friendly.

Inquiries: 082-857-7563

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