GIG GUIDE | Hikes, markets, music and more in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There will be a fundraiser on Friday night in support of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

St George’s Park and Settlers Park vibes, an easy 8km hike on Saturday with hike leaders Andre and Dexter. Meet at 8.15am at Lower Valley Road, South End. The cost is R30 per person; and

Lower Guinea Fowl Trail, a moderate 17km hike on Saturday with hike leaders Sonja and Jean-Marc. Meet at 8.15am in the parking area on Lower Valley Road, South End. The cost is R30 per person.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP in South End will host two fundraiser music trivia evenings.

Get your team together, put your music knowledge to the test, and support local causes.

The cost is R100 per person for tables of six to 10.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and a limited menu.

The first fundraiser is on Friday at 6.30pm for 7pm in support of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

Bookings: Bianca, 074-480-8264

The second event will take place on Saturday at 6pm for 6.30pm in support of Weybridge Academy Centre. The institution is dedicated to helping children learn, grow and shine.

Bookings: Tamlyn, 078-273-5516

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.

There will also be plenty of food and great coffee on sale.

This is a lovely outing for the whole family. Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

SUNDAY ON PARI

Enjoy Sunday on Pari’s Christmas in July market at The Bush Camp and Stone Castle in Glendore Road on Sunday from noon to 4pm.

The destash market is about giving excess, discontinued, and past-season items a second chance.

It’s an opportunity to pick up unique Christmas gifts and décor early while supporting local.

Dress code: Santa hats, fuzzy socks, reindeer antlers, Christmas jerseys, and questionable amounts of tinsel.

Dogs on leads are welcome. Public entry is free.

WINTER WARMTH BINGO FUN

Join CANSA Relay for Life for a fundraising afternoon of Bingo fun at Old Grey Club on Saturday from 2pm.

The cost is R120 per person for 11 games.

There are great prizes to be won.

Inquiries: Marius, 083-481-7404

NIGHT MARKET

Elements of Nature market will be held on plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm.

Enjoy the good vibe, great drinks, good food, local crafts, DJ PJ on the decks and a kiddies area.

Dogs are allowed at the outside areas only and must be on a leash.

Public entrance is free.

BRITISH CLASSICS SHOW

The Eastern Province Veteran Car Club will host a British Classics show at car club off Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

All cars, bakkies, trucks, motorcycles and scooters are welcome.

Weather dependent.

Inquiries: Riaan 084-513-0939

CHURCH FETE

St Saviours Anglican Church in Walmer will host a fete on Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

Enjoy a morning of family entertainment and shop goodies to eat, plants, T-shirts and bric-a-brac.

Kiddies entertainment includes motorbike rides and other fun activities.

Inquiries: Dacre, 071-214-0997 or Rev Sharon, 082-743-1675

CLIVIA DISPLAY

The Eastern Province Clivia Club will host an Interspecific Clivia display at Flourish Nursery in Baakens Valley on Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

A selection of beautiful interspecific Clivias will be on display and for sale.

Expert grower advice will be available.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Emile, 079-506-6878

NORM-HUDLIN FAMILY MARKET

The Norm-Hudlin Trails family market will be held on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Discover handmade gifts and crafts, freshly baked treats and farm-fresh produce, delicious coffee and refreshments, locally made products, and live music.

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids.

Socialised dogs on leads are welcome.

MEET ON THE BEAT

Learn and meet new people with dancing. This event is for singles only and will be held in Newton Park on Friday July 31 from 6pm to 9pm.

Learn bachata, sokkie, salsa, merengue and more.

The cost is R150 per person.

Inquiries and bookings: 066-203-4408

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Head down to the Crossways Village Market on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers’ produce, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flower stalls.

U3A PE MEETING

The next U3A PE meeting takes place on Tuesday July 28 at 9.45am for 10am at Old Grey Club.

The guest speaker is Prof Peter Loyson, who will talk on “Cleopatra’s Children”.

Inquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967, or visit www.u3ape.co.za

THRIFT GQ

Shop preloved, vintage and retro clothing in all sizes for ladies and gents at Thrift GQ’s markets at:

Mill Park Bowling Club on Saturday from 9am to 1pm; and

Filthy’s in Walmer on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Inquiries: Cherie, 082-857-7563

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald