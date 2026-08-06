GIG GUIDE | Markets, hikes and medieval fun this week

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Georgina Hounsfield is behind the From London to Lorraine market

FRESH FOOD FAYRE

Slipperfields will host a fresh food fayre on Sunday, and every second Sunday of the month, from 9am to 3pm.

This fayre only features goods that are edible, fresh and locally produced including artisan breads, preserves and honey, cheese and deli delights, fresh produce, herbs and flowers, and a Sunday lunch.

Inquiries: Jana, 071-856-5787, Elsje, 082-873-7663

BOOT SALE

A community boot sale will be held at Clover Crescent, Forest Hill (open ground by Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday and again on August 16 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels, including:

The Lower Guinea Fowl trail, an easy 8km hike on Saturday with hike leaders Sonja and Andre. Please note: you may get your feet wet on this hike. Meet at 8.15am at the 3 rd Avenue dip, Newton Park. The cost is R30 per person;

Avenue dip, Newton Park. The cost is R30 per person; The Oxwagon Hike at 3 River Trails, a moderate 15km hike with an elevation gain of about 400m on Saturday with hike leaders Juan and Jean-Marc. Meet at Crossways Kitchen (3 River Trails) at 8.15am. The cost is R100 per person; and

A coastal hike from Port St Francis to the Cape St Francis Lighthouse, an easy 13km hike on Monday August 10 with hike leaders Juan and Sonja. Meet at 8.15am at Port St Francis. The cost is R30 per person. Car pool can be arranged.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

WOMEN’S HIGH TEA

Mercy and Grace Ministries presents a women’s high tea ‘I pray you win sis’ with special guest Veronica Meyer at the Tramways building in Baakens Valley on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are available at R250 per person.

Inquiries: 082-534-5170

UP MARKET

Up Market, a festival of fabulous foods and finds, offers artisans and small businesses an affordable outlet to bring their craft to the public.

The Up Market Women’s Day market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Buffelsfontein Road on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the market’s incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

Public entrance is free. The market is pet friendly.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072- 454-5582

FROM LONDON TO LORRAINE

The From London to Lorraine preloved clothing market will be held at 1 Bridge Street, South End, on Saturday from noon to 4pm.

MEDIEVAL FAYRE AND BANQUET

Tarryn Light Productions presents a Medieval fayre at Norm Hudlin on Saturday August 15 from 10am to 4pm, with the banquet to take place from 7pm until late.

Enjoy a magical day of medieval merriment including a full family day out featuring: pop-up bard performances, commedia dell’Arte, over 50 market stalls, food trucks and refreshments, pony rides, medieval games and activities, costumes, characters and entertainment around every corner.

Entrance to the fayre is R50 per person and R20 per person if you arrive in costume.

Book for the medieval banquet at R250 which includes your meal, Shakespeare performance and free entry to the day’s fayre.

Inquiries: 066-098-5614

DIABETES MEETINGS

The S’khona branch will meet in the Pieter Rademeyer Community Hall, 12 Chudleigh Street, Algoa Park, on Saturday at 2pm. The guest speaker is Nomabandla Zono, who will talk on “Cancer and causes”. Inquiries: Sister Pamela Molefe, 082-556-6134;

The Malabar Wellness group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre minor hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday August 11 at 7pm. The guest speaker is Fezeka Tsotsobe from ADASSA, who will talk on “What is dementia and how does it affect families”. Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576;

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets, on Tuesday August 11 at 7pm. The guest speaker is Nzwaki Gwavu, who will talk on “Diabetes and gangrene”. Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394; and

and The Port Elizabeth branch will meet at the Caritas Service Centre in West Street, Newton Park, on Wednesday August 12 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Guest speaker to be confirmed. Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810

ELEMENTS OF NATURE MARKET

The Elements of Nature day market will be held on Plot 74, Farm 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Explore the amazing local vendors offering handmade crafts, delicious treats, unique gifts, clothing, home décor, fresh produce and so much more.

Dogs welcome (outside areas only and on a leash).

Public entry is free.

FASHION SHOW

The Voice of Courage fashion show will be held at the Boardwalk ICC on Friday August 14 at 6pm.

Experience a night of fashion and elegance with all proceeds going to Yokhuselo Haven and Community Chest.

Tickets cost R200 per person.

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa

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