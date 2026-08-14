GIG GUIDE | Music, markets and outdoor fun on offer in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend

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Rogue Entertainment presents 'Empower Her Resilience, the Four Oscar Tour Gqeberha', to be held at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday at 8pm. This live production is led by Robin Pieters (above)

ORGAN RECITAL

The Feather Market Organ Society will host an organ recital by Dr Johan Botes (Texas, US) at St Mary’s Cathedral on Sunday at 3pm.

Admission for non-members is R60 for adults, R50 for pensioners and free to scholars and students.

Inquiries: Prof Albert Troskie 082-726-9595

BOOT SALE

A community boot sale will be held at Clover Crescent, Forest Hill (open ground by Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

VOICE OF COURAGE FASHION SHOW

The Voice of Courage Fashion Show will be held at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Friday at 6pm.

Experience a night of fashion and elegance with all proceeds going to Yokhuselo Haven and Community Chest.

Tickets cost R200 per person.

INTERNATIONAL MUSIC MASTERCLASSES

Nelson Mandela University’s department of music and performing arts will host a series of international masterclasses and a public concert presented by acclaimed Italian jazz duo Dario Savino Doronzo (trumpet and flugelhorn) and Livio Minafra (piano and composition) as part of their SA Tour 2026.

All events will be held at the university’s south campus auditorium.

Masterclass 1: Saturday from 4pm to 6pm;

Masterclass 2: Sunday from 10am to noon;

Public concert: Sunday at 2.30pm.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Inquiries: George Foster, 041-504-2632 or Thembeka Booi, 041-504-4235

LAWN BOWLS

The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm.

The kitchen will be open.

The cost is R50 per team of two bowls pairs.

Inquiries: 079-819-5714

COLLECTIVE MARKET

The Collective Market will be held at the Riding Club in Lorraine on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This is a market with a mix of local makers, small businesses, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

Come for the market, stay for the flavour.

Public entrance is free.

EMPOWER HER RESILIENCE SHOW

Rogue Entertainment presents Empower Her Resilience, the Four Oscar Tour Gqeberha, to be held at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday at 8pm.

This live production, led by Robin Pieters, blends music, storytelling and motivational speaking to celebrate the strength and resilience of women.

Dress for the Oscars.

Tickets are available from R200 per person.

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history by visiting the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth situated in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, Sundays from 10am to 4pm. It is closed on public holidays.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Inquiries: Morné 079-600-6216

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa