GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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There are a range of markets taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend

MARDI GRAS MARKET

The Windsong Bohemian Mardi Gras Market will be held at Holmeleigh Farm, Theescombe, on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm.

The market features food trucks, artisanal creatives, deli stalls, esoteric, holistic and whimsical stalls, and a drumming circle.

Dress up, throw on some beads and feathers, and enjoy this uniquely special market.

There is a safe parking area. Public entrance is free.

LET’S THRIFT AGAIN

Let’s Thrift Again’s spring market will be held at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

Public entrance is free.

DIABETES MEETINGS

The Malabar Wellness group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre minor hall, Haworthia Drive, on Tuesday September 8 at 7pm. The guest speaker is ophthalmologist Sruti Dave, who will talk on “Why the eye? Diabetes and eye health”. Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457 4576

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall, corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets, on Tuesday September 8 at 7pm. The guest speaker is audiologist Mampho Dlulane, who will talk on “What’s that ringing in my ear — a guide to hearing when living with diabetes. Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394

The S’khona branch will meet in the Pieter Rademeyer Community Hall, 12 Chudleigh Street, Algoa Park, on Saturday at 2pm The guest speaker is diabetes educator Sister Sheradon, who will talk on “Aging and diabetes — some practical guidelines”. Inquiries: Pamela Molefe, 082-556-6134

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market in Thornhill on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flowers.

There’s also loads of kiddies activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead. The market is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free.

ELEMENTS DAY MARKET

Spend your Sunday relaxing with good food, local finds and family fun.

The Elements day market will be held at 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

SPRING THRIFT FAIR

A spring thrift fair will be held in the Pearson Conservatory, St George’s Park, on Saturday from 9am to 1.30pm.

Entry is R10 per person.

NIGHT MARKET

The What’s Good in the Hood food and craft night market will be held at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Shop local and support friendly Gqeberha entrepreneurs.

Grab something delicious, find a spot to settle in, and enjoy live music with 2Brus as the sun goes down.

Public entrance is free.

There is safe parking and the market is pet friendly.

LET’S GO HIKING

Enjoy a weekend of hiking in nature with a choice of several hikes varying from easy to moderate fitness levels.

Bookings: Visit the Let’s Go Hiking Port Elizabeth Facebook page

TOY AND COLLECTORS FAIR

The PE toy and collectors fair will be held at the German Club on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

This fair is the ultimate destination for collectors of all ages. Stalls include diecast cars, action figures, retro games, trading cards, model trains, collectables and more.

Entry is R10 per person and free to children under five.

SUNDAY ON PARI

The Sunday on Pari market will be held at The Bush Camp and Stone Castle in Glendore Road on Sunday from 12 noon to 4pm.

Discover a fantastic selection of crafts, gifts, food and drinks, all brought to you by local makers, bakers and growers.

Enjoy live tunes under a canopy of trees or take part in a forest walk.

AGRICULTURAL SHOW

The Van Stadens River Farmers Association’s agricultural show will be held at Fitches Corner on Saturday and Sunday from 8am.

Expect exhibitors, livestock, a poultry show, a tractor run at 8am, auction and market, potjiekos competition with judging at 1pm, as well as stalls and food trucks.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651

LAWN BOWLS

The Port Elizabeth Bowling Club offers Pro 10 lawn bowls at the club in Green Street, St George’s Park, on Fridays from 5.30pm.

The kitchen will be open.

The cost is R50 per team of two bowls pairs.

Inquiries: 079-819-5714

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa