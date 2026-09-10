GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

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Caleb Zola stars in the lead role as Joseph in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' at the Savoy Theatre

PIANO CONCERT

The Port Elizabeth Music Society’s concert featuring pianist Isaac van der Merwe will be held at the Nelson Mandela University south campus on Sunday at 3pm.

The concert will include works by Debussy, Bach-Busoni and Berg, among others.

Tickets for non-members cost R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students and R40 for scholars. Bank card facilities will be available.

Inquiries: Erika Bothma-Troskie, 082-308-4494

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

THRIFT GQ MARKET

Thrift GQ’s market will be held at 182 Main Road, Walmer, on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Shop preloved, vintage and retro clothing in all sizes for ladies and gents.

Inquiries: Cherie, 082-857-7563

WESTERING NIGHT MARKET

Celebrate Spring at the Westering night market at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls, including preloved clothing, books, food, sweets and treats, antiques, art, jewellery, Tupperware, home decor and crafts.

Children can participate in various games and fun activities.

FRESH FOOD FAYRE

Slipperfields will host a fresh food fayre every second Sunday of the month, from 9am to 3pm.

This fayre only features goods that are edible, fresh and locally produced, including artisan breads, preserves and honey, cheese and deli delights, fresh produce, herbs and flowers.

Inquiries: Jana, 071-856-5787 or Elsje, 082-873-7663

COLLECTIVE MARKET

The Collective Market will be held at the Riding Club in Lorraine on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This is a market with a mix of local makers, small businesses, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

Come for the market, stay for the flavour.

Public entrance is free.

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history.

Visit the SA Air Force Museum Port Elizabeth in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm; Fridays from 9am to 1pm; Saturdays from 9am to 3pm; Sundays from 10am to 4pm; and closed on public holidays.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

Inquiries: Morne, 079-600-6216

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The Impact Community Theatre proudly presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

The production will be staged at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale from September 23 to October 10, at 7pm weekdays and 2pm over the weekends.

The show features iconic musical numbers including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

This is a show filled with energy, imagination and theatrical magic for the whole family.

Tickets are available from Webtickets from R130 per person.

VINTAGE FAYRE

The Little Spring Vintage fayre will be held at Vintage PE, 2a St Philips Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday September 24, from 9am to 2pm.

Shop preloved and vintage items, books, jewellery, bric-a-brac and much more.

Public entry is free.