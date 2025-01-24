It's all systems go as Keyshia Cole gets new dates for concerts in SA

Glen21 Entertainment has announced new dates for Keyshia Cole's concerts in South Africa.
The Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter and Billboard chart-topper was supposed to have performed in South Africa last September but her tour was postponed until January and then had to be postponed again due to the ravaging fires in Los Angeles which destroyed several celebrities' homes.
Keyshia is known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak and empowerment.
With hits such as Let It Go, I Should Have Cheated and Nobody's Perfect, ’Keyshia is sure to deliver an unforgettable concert for local fans.
Glen21 Entertainment announced the new concert dates on its social page.
“Three shows are coming your way — at the exact same venues!” it posted.
The dates and venues are:
- April 26 — Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Ekurhuleni;
- April 27 — SunBet Arena, Pretoria; and
- April 28 — Grand Arena GrandWest, Cape Town.
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
