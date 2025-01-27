Leisure

Lunch box tips for fussy kids

From boring staples to colourful additions, see how you can make small tweaks to help your children enjoy their meals

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 27 January 2025
Having a hard time making your bundle of joy's lunch box appealing? Here are hacks to make preparation easier. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/supernam

Whether lunch boxes return untouched or your kids gag when they are being prepped, trying to get your children to eat anything but tuck shop treats can be a nightmare. This is especially true when it comes to kids who are fussy eaters with a long list of foods they do not want to eat.

Cape Town-based cooking company Krazy Kiwi Kookbox has offered alternatives to family-oriented meals and found a solution to keep lunch boxes exciting, specially for fussy eaters:

  • Keep it small: Bite-sized items are less overwhelming.
  • Make it colourful: A mix of bright colours can make the meal more appealing.
  • Offer variety: Include different textures and flavours to keep things interesting.
  • Getting involved: Let them help choose or pack their lunch to increase the chance they’ll eat it.

 

Bring some colour to your child's lunch box with fruit skewers.
Image: Supplied

Must-have main ingredients

  • Mini sandwich skewers: Thread small squares of wholegrain bread, cheese, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber on to skewers for a fun twist on sandwiches.
  • DIY wraps: Provide a small wholegrain wrap with shredded chicken, grated cheese and a few veggies (such as carrots or lettuce) for them to assemble themselves.
  • Egg and veggie cups: Whisk eggs with diced veggies and bake in muffin tins for protein-packed mini quiches.

Schoolyard snacking

  • Fruit kebabs: Alternate pieces of colourful fruit (such as grapes, apple slices and strawberries) on skewers.
  • Homemade Popcorn: Try air-popped popcorn with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a pinch of sea salt for a crunchy and healthy snack.
  • Veggie sticks and dip: Pack carrot, cucumber and bell pepper strips with a small container of hummus or cream cheese.

Sweet tooth

  • Frozen yoghurt drops: Pipe small squirts of yoghurt on to a tray and freeze for a refreshing treat.
