Fans raise R100k for Brenda Ngxoli after viral video of her arguing with her mother
Image: brendangxoli/ Instagram
Renowned actress Brenda Ngxoli has expressed gratitude to her followers and fans for their support after a viral video showing an argument between her and her mother.
The video, which Brenda shared on social media, showed a verbal altercation between her and her mother, with Brenda holding her baby while her mother accused her of physical abuse. However, Brenda said she had never hit her mother.
The video sparked widespread support for Brenda, with many South Africans rallying behind her.
Influencer Mandisi Tshingana initiated a fundraising campaign to assist Brenda during this challenging time.
According to Mandisi, more than R100k has been raised so far, with R50k donated by Ferguson Films and the remaining R50k contributed by fans.
Brenda, known for her iconic role as Vuyo Radebe in SABC1's Home Affairs, took to social media to thank everyone who showed her support. She reflected on the phrase “proof of life”, stating that it had taken on a new, profound meaning for her.
“You did something I never expected. You showed me love and listened to me. I received calls from people I don't even know,” she said in an emotional video.
“I thank God, and I thank you all so much. It was never my intention to post this journey; it's something I thought I would take to the grave with me, but I guess all wounds will be revealed one day.
“I know I did not ask for money, but God knows I needed it. I won't lie. I was sitting and wondering about my next plan, but you guys showed up. God works in mysterious ways, and I just want to thank every one of you for reminding me that I am a worthy human being.”
She further thanked Mandisi and urged him to extend his kindness to other people.
