Manaka Ranaka honours daughter with heartfelt memorial gesture

In a touching moment at her daughter's memorial service, Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka presented a special gift to her daughter's father Sipho Lekaba.
Manaka gifted him a portrait of their daughter as a symbol of their shared love for Katlego.
“I want to give you this, and your family,” she told Sipho.
“There's a lot of softness KG [Katlego] took from this side of the family. So this is me saying even if there's a bit of turmoil, we, the human beings, know how it started and we can end it.”
The memorial at San Salvador Catholic Church in Leondale, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday was a poignant and emotional occasion, filled with love, reflection and memories.
Shockwaves hit the country as the family shared the news on social media that the vibrant 23-year-old actress, reality TV star, singer and DJ died on January 23.
Manaka, with her characteristic strength and humour, reflected on the relationship Katlego had with her father.
“They had their own relationship outside me, not that they needed my permission, but they behaved like they did,” she joked.
Despite Sipho’s limited presence in Katlego’s life, Manaka emphasised the deep connection between father and daughter.
“They say opposites attract. So he's more like KG. Very humble man. I've never seen him in a fight.”
The memorial venue was adorned with white balloons and portraits of Katlego in an enchanting green dress from her 21st birthday.
“Thank you for seeing my child as Katlego. I love the stories I’m hearing about her,” Manaka said, her voice filled with sorrow and pride as she celebrated her daughter’s life.
Despite the overwhelming grief, Manaka remained composed, a trait she said was shared by her daughter.
“With that said, I should be strong for everyone. Katlego inherited that from me. We put everybody ahead of us. We don’t know why or how, but we did things last for ourselves. We would eat last or we'd laugh at the end.”
The memorial also highlighted the deep bond between Manaka and Katlego, with the actress speaking candidly about her role as a mother.
“The way my job has come between me being a supportive mum to my daughter, I decided I didn’t want my fame to overshadow who she can be. So, in most things, like Ekurhuleni Agricultural College, I would let her go shine on her own. As painful as it was for me as a mum, I’m glad I did that,” Manaka said, with love and pride in her voice.
Katlego’s love for animals was also a central theme of the memorial. Manaka recalled how her daughter’s passion for animals led her to study agriculture.
“Her love of animals is what made me lead her to studying agriculture. I’ve always had a dream to have a farm and she loved animals. If she’d passed well in matric she would’ve studied to be a veterinarian.
“So, we sat and we thought maybe to get through there, she should study agriculture and care for animals. That would keep her closer to her dreams. But you know what? We all have our own dreams and God has a plan,” said Manaka.
The memorial also saw emotional tributes from close friends and family with renowned singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka sharing fond memories of Katlego.
Katlego’s aunt and radio personality Dineo Ranaka was overcome with emotion during her speech, breaking down in tears as Manaka rushed to her side to offer a warm embrace.
The memorial marked the beginning of a series of events in remembrance of Katlego. Her funeral service will take place at the same church on Saturday at 8am, followed by her burial at South Park Cemetery.
The Ranaka family also organised a candlelight clap-and-tap ceremony for Friday evening at their home in Leondale.
Attendees have been encouraged to wear black and baby blue in honour of Katlego.
