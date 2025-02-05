Eben and Anlia Etzebeth celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.
The happy couple took to social media to mark the special occasion, sharing heartfelt messages and precious moments from their big day.
Eben posted a romantic photo of their wedding day, captioning it: "Best two years of my life."
Anlia shared a picture of the two of them dancing together.
"Happy anniversary my love. Thank you for making me the happiest wife," she wrote.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, the couple reflected on their journey and becoming parents: "2024 was a successful year for myself and Anlia. We became parents, [and] it’s the biggest blessing we could have asked for. Our plan for 2025 is to enjoy each other and being a family."
