Rachel Kolisi, estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has been bravely sharing her journey since announcing their divorce in late 2024.
In a recent interview on HeartFM, Rachel revealed her thoughts on personal growth, self-discovery and embracing the unknown.
"I'm growing into something and I don't know what. Every season in life, whether it is a really amazing one or a really hard one, I think it grows you into who you're meant to be," she said.
At 35 years old, Rachel acknowledged her experiences, from childhood to adulthood, have shaped her into the person she is today.
With a new sense of intention, Rachel is committed to making healthy decisions for herself and her family.
Rachel Kolisi opens up about personal growth and being ‘more intentional’
Image: Eugene Coetzee
"I am more intentional than ever of making sure I am making healthy and good decisions for myself and for my family because I want to land up being the best version I possibly can be."
In January, Rachel shared clips of moments of solitude, self-reflection and personal growth that contribute to her healing journey.
The video featured clips of Rachel spending time alone in nature, gazing at mountains and crying. She also shared footage of her hitting the gym and travelling.
“Healing looks different for everyone. Trust the process. One day at a time.”
