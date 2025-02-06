Leisure

IN PICS | Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband celebrate their babymoon in SA

06 February 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are expecting their first child together.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Just weeks after announcing her pregnancy, former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, retired NFL star Tim Tebow celebrated their babymoon.

Demi-Leigh took to her timeline on Wednesday to share images from their baby shower hosted at a Cape Town vineyard which was attended by close family and friends including former Miss SA Rolene Strauss. 

“Spending most of my time in the US one of the hardest things is not being able to share some of life’s special moments with my friends and family back home in South Africa,” she captioned the post.

“I’m especially grateful for this time to celebrate Baby Tebow with some of the people that have been in my life since I was little! And a big thank you to my sweet friend Berdine who jumped at the opportunity to put together such a special day for us. How beautiful was this set up by all proudly South African local vendors! All of the Tebow Pack details made my heart beam.”

