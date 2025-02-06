Leisure

IN PICS | From red lips to Papa Penny - the top fashion trends at Sona

06 February 2025
Nombuso Kumalo
Image: supplied

Heavy embellishments, dramatic draping, rosette appliqué, gele headpieces, bright red lips, tribal beads, bright hues and Papa Penny – yes, that's totes a fashion statement – were some of the bold style statements at the 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Let's dive right into it with some of the highlights on the red carpet: 

 

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane

Image: supplied

Chair of the National Council of ProvincesRefilwe Mtsweni-Tsipanestunned in red cape dress complete with matching crimson lips.

 

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Image: supplied

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams kept is simple, yet elegant, in a paint-splatter gown with daring sheer details. 

 

Inako Mateza

Image: supplied

 

The 19-year-old praise poet became the first woman from the Eastern Cape to usher in the president.  She looked the part in her Xhosa headwrap, beaded accessories and layers.

 

Penny Penny 

Image: supplied

MK Pary MP and Shangaan disco king Penny Penny, who's adored for his flamboyant sartorial statements, was a fashion trooper at the Sona. He looked regal in blue and aureate military attire.  

 

Mmamoloko Kubayi 

Image: supplied

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was a vision in turquoise. Her sequin embellished column gown had dramatic layered peplum sleeves. Her gele head wrap was not only a nod to Nigeria but also took cue from bright Sepedi colours in the shade of pinks, turquoise and white.

 

Pemmy Majodina 

Image: supplied

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina brought vibrant prints, bold patterns and bright hues in a multicoloured isiXhosa-inspired traditional garment.  

 

Nomvula Mokonyane

 

The ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane rocked a custom piece by actor-cum-designer Enhle Mbali. The corseted gown was a pin- and tie-inspired suit in chestnut and beige colours.

Patricia de Lille

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille looked elegant in a graphic print of canary yellow and royal blue coat dress.

Enoch Godongwana

Image: supplied

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana stepped on business in a classic navy-blue suit, red stripped tie complete with a top hat.  

Phindile Gwala  

Actor Phindile Gwala rocked a stunning Khosi Nkosi monochrome number. 

Palesa Mokubung and Otsile Sefolo

The ever-stylish fashion designer Palesa Mokubung donned her own brand Mantsho while posing alongside fellow designer Otsile Sefolo of Ortiz Seflo.

Image: supplied
