Miway pays out Khaya Mthethwa's claim from 2016 after public outcry

In a dramatic turn of events, Miway Insurance has settled a long-standing claim with Idols SA season 8 winner turned pastor and gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa, a South African musician, after he publicly called them out on social media.
Khaya's claim was initially declined in 2016, but he eventually won the case in court last year. However, he struggled to get Miway to settle the claim, prompting him to take to Instagram to express his frustration.
“Miway Insurance I’d like to know why our emails since Nov 2024 have been ignored by your legal department? My claim was declined in 2016 and I finally got my day in court with you guys last year in Feb and we won the case! Now it’s a mission to get you guys to settle this claim and I’m sick and tired of chasing. I really hope I’m the only person getting this kind of treatment,” he wrote.
The post was accompanied by court documents, which revealed that the court had ruled in his favour, finding that Miway's repudiation of his claim was not justified.
The post garnered a wave of support from Mthethwa's followers, with many sharing their own horror stories about dealing with Miway.
Approached by TshisaLIVE, the insurance company was forced to respond, stating that the matter had been “successfully resolved” with Khaya and his legal team. According to Miway, the issue was resolved on Tuesday this week (February 4) after a settlement was reached.
Khaya confirmed the settlement on Instagram, thanking his followers for their support and saying that the claim would be processed “shortly”.
“We signed a settlement yesterday and they are processing the claim as we speak. I am sure by the end of the week its going to be done. I just wanted to say thank you for helping me spread the word and sharing your personal stories. This is the power of social media. You guys helped me fight the fight.”
Miway's handling of Mthethwa's claim has raised questions about the company's customer service and claims process. Miway has received numerous complaints about its claims process, with some customers reporting delays and difficulties in getting their claims paid out.
In response to questions about the average payout time for claims, Miway told TshisaLIVE: “Generally, the payment is made shortly after, provided there is consensus on the settlement amount.”
Miway pays out Khaya Mthethwa's claim from 2016 after public outcry
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
