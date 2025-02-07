Pamela Mtanga has been named as the host of the TikTok Africa Creator Awards.
The awards, set to take place in Johannesburg on February 8, honour creators who made the biggest impact on and off TikTok in 2024.
The media personality said she was grateful to be kicking off the year on an exciting note.
“Hosting the TikTok Africa Creator Awards is an incredible way to start the year," she said.
"The platform has played a huge role in shaping digital culture, and to be at the centre of the celebration is an honour. I’m looking forward to an unforgettable night and an even bigger year ahead."
Since shooting to stardom, Pamela has been a force to be reckoned with, and said she is grateful for the strides she's taken in the entertainment industry.
“I think of my career as something that was written in the stars. My career has been a culmination of hard work and meeting people along the way who God has placed in my path. I am a media personality going for her dreams. I'm looking forward to seeing what's next," she previously told TshisaLIVE.
Pamela received a nod from the queen of live television, Bonang Matheba, and hopes to one day make as much of an impact.
“I'm not trying to compare myself to her but she is definitely someone I look up to. The way she carries herself on TV shows with confidence and poise, how she ran the shows. She is someone I consider to be the blueprint in entertainment. I was honoured and humbled.”
‘I’m looking forward to an unforgettable night’ — Pamela Mtanga to host TikTok awards
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Pamela Mtanga
