The metaverse gets real, kind of
It may no longer be branded as the metaverse, but the desire for immersive experiences hasn’t vanished. The latest VR headsets and AR/MR (mixed reality) glasses are light enough to wear comfortably and people are using these tools for everything from attending concerts to collaborating with colleagues halfway across the world. Virtual stores let you try products in detailed 3D before buying.
Schools are teaching in 3D spaces that make complex topics easier to grasp and medical students practise surgeries risk-free, while architects walk clients through buildings before they’re built. But some kinks are still being worked out — such as preventing virtual worlds from becoming addictive, protecting personal information and making sure everyone has access to these tools, not just those who can afford the latest gear.
Tech takes on climate change
With environmental problems becoming more obvious, tech companies are stepping up. CES showed off plenty of solar gadgets and energy-sipping appliances, but the real game-changers are in how things are made. Products you can repair and upgrade instead of replace, packaging that breaks down naturally — these aren’t just good ideas anymore, they’re good business.
Smart power grids are getting better at managing energy use, while AI is helping farmers grow more food with fewer resources. Buildings in many cities now run on zero carbon, thanks to renewable energy systems with smart management. Local micro-grids are making communities more resilient, while smart waste management systems are helping cities to recycle more effectively.
Tech trends that will define 2025
From AI to quantum computing, technology is becoming more powerful and more interwoven in our lives
Image: 123rf.com
The technology explosion of 2025 feels different. Not long ago, we marvelled at smartphones — now we’re figuring out what to do with AI systems that can think and create.
At this year’s Consumer Technology Association (CES) trade show in the US it became clear the gadgets and software we once read about in sci-fi novels aren’t just real — they’re in our homes and offices, changing how we handle everyday tasks in ways subtle and significant.
AI: Now it’s part of life
AI has quietly slipped into almost everything we do. The systems shown at CES this January don’t just follow commands, they generate artwork, design buildings and write sophisticated software. Your digital assistant now feels less like a clunky robot and more like a capable colleague who knows your habits and gets things done before you ask. Companies are using AI to streamline operations, predict market trends and handle customer service with a level of sophistication that matches human interactions. But this shift brings real concerns: How do we keep AI fair? What happens to the jobs it replaces? And who’s watching all the data these systems collect about us?
Self-driving vehicles
While you still won’t spot self-driving cars mixing with regular traffic in most major cities, services such as Waymo are becoming more commonplace. The tech is good enough for these autonomous vehicles to handle tricky situations better than most human drivers. While I’d like to say they’re cutting down crashes, smoothing out traffic jams and helping older folks and people with disabilities get around independently, some recent headlines about Waymo in the US will challenge that. Having said that, the tech is improving, with cities in China looking to take autonomous vehicles to the skies, something companies such as Nvidia are looking forward to.
The ripples go beyond personal cars — autonomous delivery vans are changing how goods move through cities. City planners are already redrawing road maps to work better with these vehicles. However, the question is what this means for everyone who drives for a living. Still, new jobs are popping up in maintaining and managing these autonomous fleets and in designing the infrastructure they need.
Image: Supplied
The metaverse gets real, kind of
It may no longer be branded as the metaverse, but the desire for immersive experiences hasn’t vanished. The latest VR headsets and AR/MR (mixed reality) glasses are light enough to wear comfortably and people are using these tools for everything from attending concerts to collaborating with colleagues halfway across the world. Virtual stores let you try products in detailed 3D before buying.
Schools are teaching in 3D spaces that make complex topics easier to grasp and medical students practise surgeries risk-free, while architects walk clients through buildings before they’re built. But some kinks are still being worked out — such as preventing virtual worlds from becoming addictive, protecting personal information and making sure everyone has access to these tools, not just those who can afford the latest gear.
Tech takes on climate change
With environmental problems becoming more obvious, tech companies are stepping up. CES showed off plenty of solar gadgets and energy-sipping appliances, but the real game-changers are in how things are made. Products you can repair and upgrade instead of replace, packaging that breaks down naturally — these aren’t just good ideas anymore, they’re good business.
Smart power grids are getting better at managing energy use, while AI is helping farmers grow more food with fewer resources. Buildings in many cities now run on zero carbon, thanks to renewable energy systems with smart management. Local micro-grids are making communities more resilient, while smart waste management systems are helping cities to recycle more effectively.
Health care gets personal
Health care looks different now. Your watch doesn’t just count steps — it spots potential health issues before you feel sick. Mental health support has also improved with AI-powered therapy assistants providing 24/7 support to those who need it.
Video consultations with doctors are becoming more commonplace. Medical students train using virtual reality, surgeons work with robots and 3D printers churn out custom prosthetics. AI is speeding up drug development, while robotic systems handle delicate surgeries with remarkable precision. Remote monitoring has made it easier for people with chronic conditions to stay healthy at home.
Quantum computing makes its mark
Quantum computers are starting to prove their worth. While they’re not on office desks yet, these machines are tackling problems that would take regular computers centuries to solve. They’re already helping to design better batteries, model climate patterns and optimise shipping routes.
Looking forward
The tech we’re using in 2025 is changing how we live and work in exciting and daunting ways as we figure out how to handle the social and ethical questions they raise. As these technologies mature, the focus is shifting from what’s possible to what’s responsible — finding ways to harness innovation while protecting what makes us human.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Motoring
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle