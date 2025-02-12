Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert is counting down the days until her big day, and she celebrated in style with an unforgettable bridal shower.
IN PICS | Cocktail nights and games: inside Natasha Joubert’s bridal shower
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert is counting down the days until her big day, and she celebrated in style with an unforgettable bridal shower.
Natasha took to her Instagram timeline to share snaps from the four-day getaway attended by her closest friends and family members.
The luxurious celebration took place at Magique Lodge at the Bakubung Villa, where the group enjoyed activities from cocktail nights and fun games to sweet treats, a taco night and swimming.
The bride-to-be donned a white veil, and everyone wore matching PJs.
See some of the pictures below:
