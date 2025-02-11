Leisure Editors Choice

‘Leave my face alone’ — Tyla slams people Facetuning her photos

12 February 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Singer Tyla slams people using Facetune on her photos.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tyla has sparked a debate surrounding beauty standards and self-acceptance.

On Monday the Grammy award-winning singer took to X to plead for people using her images to stop digitally altering her face with Facetune.

“Stop Facetuning me please., I don't need that sh*t, thanks,” she wrote. 

“Like, at least give me some ass or something. Leave the face alone.”

Real Housewives of Durban star JoJo Robinson, who has been open about her use of facial filters, took to her Instagram stories on Monday to say she was done with using filters on Instagram.

This after she got a permanent solution to maintain her youthful appearance last Christmas when gifting herself with a facelift. 

“I have decided I need both a nose job as well as liposuction on the legs. My last two surgeries.”

