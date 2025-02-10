The 'Megacy' remember AKA on his death anniversary

Leisure

12 February 2025
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Rapper 'AKA' was shot dead in Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

Monday marks two years since   rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.

AKA's fans, known as the “Megacy”, have been remembering their beloved artist by sharing their favourite songs reflecting on the impact he had on the South African music scene.

AKA was taken from us but his legacy lives forever. From ‘Victory Lap’ to ‘Lemons’, the Supa Mega gave us classics that will never fade,” an X user wrote. 

More tributes below:

