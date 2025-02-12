WATCH | ‘I am working on myself’ — Sello Sebotsane apologises for abusing ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Shoki Mmola

Sello Sebotsane has finally acknowledged and taken responsibility for his past actions by apologising to his ex-wife, actress Shoki Mmola, and their two children, Oratile and Karabo, for abuse.
The veteran actor took to his TikTok page on Tuesday to issue a public apology, stating: “For the part I have played in hurting you, harming you. I am deeply sorry. I know words cannot mend what is broken. I am working on myself and I am looking forward to working with the young ones to try to stop this scourge because with violence we go nowhere.
“Violence is no answer. It is not right. I repeat, it is not right. And us men, young boys, let's learn to let it out, let's learn to speak. Yes, be vulnerable. Someone somewhere will see and understand your pain and make you feel better, and only you can do that for yourself. To the fans, thank you for everything. Thank you for standing with me. To those I disappointed, I am sorry. I am only human. I don't want to justify anything. Wrong is wrong. Let's make things right. Let's make this a better world. I will do it. I will do it my way.”
For weeks, Sello has been making waves on TikTok for his antics. However, every post has been met with messages from social media users saying they would never forget what he did to Shoki.
Shoki has spoken about the abuse she suffered at his hands in 2016.
She said she was groomed by Sello from the early stages of their relationship, which began in 2003 when she was working at Muvhango. She described how Sello's behaviour escalated into physical violence, leaving her with severe injuries.
Shoki recalled a time when he sat on her lap, choked her and beat her until she bled. After that incident he ran away.
“For the longest time I couldn't laugh and not get a headache,” she said.
“I was frail. I was underweight. My skin was grey.”
Watch the video below:
'I am working on myself' — Sello Sebotsane apologises for abusing 'Skeem Saam' actress Shoki Mmola
Watch the video below:
