WATCH | Siya Kolisi hangs out with Roger Federer

12 February 2025
Roger Federer enjoyed a visit in South Africa with Siya Kolisi.
Image: Instagram/ Siya Kolisi

Tennis legend Roger Federer got to experience South Africa with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during their recent visit to Saselani Primary School in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

In the video, Siya is seen smiling while walking through the community with Roger.

When Siya asked Roger if he was enjoying his time in South Africa, Roger replied: “It's very nice.”

Siya, who is an advocate for education and social development, was the perfect companion for their trip. 

Their visit to the school was likely part of the Roger Federer Foundation's efforts to support education and early childhood development in disadvantaged communities.

