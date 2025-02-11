In early 2024, Somizi enrolled at the prestigious Villioti Fashion Institute in pursuit of becoming a qualified fashion designer.
“I am proud of myself for enrolling and studying fashion design and I look at myself now. I cannot believe I attended full-time since January until now. The improvement I am experiencing is exciting,” he previously told the Sunday Times.
“In everything I have done I've been self-taught. Cooking, presenting, singing, dancing, acting, producing, directing. Everything has been self-taught. I was fortunate to have the wisdom to know when to learn something for a change and not assume everything is going to be self-taught. Fashion was that thing.”
When he launched his brand in 2023, Somizi showcased stylish pants, shirts and tracksuits for children and adults but admits he almost gave up six months into the business when experiencing challenges.
“ I was not making any profit. I only started making a profit in October, but that's the name of the business. In the beginning you are tested on how much you want it. I had to scale down and be hands-on physically, so I'm in a much better space now.”
As Somizi navigates his fashion journey, he's drawing inspiration from renowned fashion designers such as Pharell Williams. He said he's started sketching for his first runway fashion show which he plans to showcase in September.
“I've always been interested in fashion and I knew one day I was going to venture into fashion but I didn't want it to be a fly-by-night, or because I'm a celebrity I must take advantage of the status and sell T-shirts or merchandise.
“For me, it's taking the business seriously, that's why I decided to study. I know what the benefits will be. Already I speak the same language as my supplier, manufacturer and garment constructor. I am looking forward to entering high-end fashion spaces because I am creative.”
'What an honour!' — Somizi makes his fashion debut in the Big Apple
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
Somizi Mhlongo is beaming with pride after showcasing his fashion brand in the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week.
The media personality got to exhibit his Sompire Kids brand at The Leman Ballroom on February 8 at the EPN Fashion Week that features local and international designers.
“What an honour. I’m beyond humbled and grateful for this opportunity. I thank all the models who trusted my brand on such a huge platform,” he wrote.
In early 2024, Somizi enrolled at the prestigious Villioti Fashion Institute in pursuit of becoming a qualified fashion designer.
“I am proud of myself for enrolling and studying fashion design and I look at myself now. I cannot believe I attended full-time since January until now. The improvement I am experiencing is exciting,” he previously told the Sunday Times.
“In everything I have done I've been self-taught. Cooking, presenting, singing, dancing, acting, producing, directing. Everything has been self-taught. I was fortunate to have the wisdom to know when to learn something for a change and not assume everything is going to be self-taught. Fashion was that thing.”
When he launched his brand in 2023, Somizi showcased stylish pants, shirts and tracksuits for children and adults but admits he almost gave up six months into the business when experiencing challenges.
“ I was not making any profit. I only started making a profit in October, but that's the name of the business. In the beginning you are tested on how much you want it. I had to scale down and be hands-on physically, so I'm in a much better space now.”
As Somizi navigates his fashion journey, he's drawing inspiration from renowned fashion designers such as Pharell Williams. He said he's started sketching for his first runway fashion show which he plans to showcase in September.
“I've always been interested in fashion and I knew one day I was going to venture into fashion but I didn't want it to be a fly-by-night, or because I'm a celebrity I must take advantage of the status and sell T-shirts or merchandise.
“For me, it's taking the business seriously, that's why I decided to study. I know what the benefits will be. Already I speak the same language as my supplier, manufacturer and garment constructor. I am looking forward to entering high-end fashion spaces because I am creative.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Motoring