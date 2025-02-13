Tyla has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.
During her exclusive interview with Nike, Tyla spoke about how she has been a lifelong fan of the brand who grew up coveting her brother’s Nike hand-me-downs, and said the milestone marks as a 360-degree moment.
However, the news has been met with mixed reactions in Mzansi on X.
While her fans, known as "tigers" are beaming with pride and shared congratulatory messages on her timeline, others said controversial Limpopo star Shebeshxt would have been more deserving of the deal as he always wears the brand.
"That Nike endorsement deserves to go to Shebeshxt," one X user wrote.
"Tyla got the Nike endorsement deal because she is a global superstar," another user said.
‘Shebeshxt is more deserving’ — Tyla’s Nike endorsement deal met with mixed reactions
