Leisure

‘The Mommy Club’ star Ratile Mabitsela mourns husband’s death

13 February 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela is mourning the death of her husband Lehlogonolo.
Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela is mourning the death of her husband Lehlogonolo.
Image: X

The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela is mourning after the death of her husband,  businessman Lehlogonolo.

The managing director of Mothapo Group, Elizabeth Pooe, confirmed Lehlogonolo's death with TshisaLIVE. She said Ratile asked for privacy during this time. 

"She is  mourning and dealing with the shock of the death," she said.

The news comes after Ratile and her husband recently celebrated their twins' birthday. 

Two days ago, the reality TV star shared a glimpse into the party with the caption: "We had a wonderful playdate to celebrate our beautiful twins’ seventh birthday, filled with love and amazing company. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for joining us, for all the warm birthday wishes and for the lovely gifts. We are genuinely grateful."

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...
Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS

Most Read