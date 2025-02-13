‘The Mommy Club’ star Ratile Mabitsela mourns husband’s death

The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela is mourning after the death of her husband, businessman Lehlogonolo.
The managing director of Mothapo Group, Elizabeth Pooe, confirmed Lehlogonolo's death with TshisaLIVE. She said Ratile asked for privacy during this time.
"She is mourning and dealing with the shock of the death," she said.
The news comes after Ratile and her husband recently celebrated their twins' birthday.
Two days ago, the reality TV star shared a glimpse into the party with the caption: "We had a wonderful playdate to celebrate our beautiful twins’ seventh birthday, filled with love and amazing company. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for joining us, for all the warm birthday wishes and for the lovely gifts. We are genuinely grateful."
Journalist
Image: X
