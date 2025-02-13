WATCH | Rejections to approvals: Valentine proposals take social media by storm

As Valentine's Day approaches, high school pupils around the country are getting creative with their proposals.

Heartwarming videos of pupils proposing to each other at school have gone viral, showcasing the excitement and joy of young love.

From same-gender couples to mixed-race couples, these proposals are sparking admiration and delight among social media users. Some schoolteachers have even got involved, participating in the romantic gestures.

However, not all roses are red. One video from Curro high school showed a pupil proposing to his crush with a bouquet of flowers, only to be rejected in front of their peers. The crowd's reaction was audible, with screams of shock and surprise.