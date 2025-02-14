Mmabatho Montsho congratulates Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on new venture at Power FM

Actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho has taken to social media to congratulate her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, on his new position as a radio host at Power FM.

Ndlozi, a former EFF MP, recently left the party. He will host the Power Talk Show starting from March 3.

“Now we’re talking! Congratulations, Mathetha,” she said on X.

During an interview with Power FM, Ndlozi shared his excitement about joining the team and his plans for the show. He expressed his interest in turning the conversation around when it comes to the past.

“Radio, more than other medium, presents the listener’s voice and capacity on the spot. It is driven by that interaction. I am looking forward to that, but also to stage the intellectual resources that help our people to live their lives better, whether it be in community development, in business or in the classroom, as well as artists, but also political policymaking,” Ndlozi said.

When announcing his resignation from the EFF, Ndlozi added he's moving away from party politics.

“I have taken a decision to step away from party politics,” he said.

“I have left the EFF. I have left party politics. I have handed in my resignation as a member and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can't hold a single party membership.”

In January the EFF announced Ndlozi had resigned from parliament. He said he wants to contribute to civil society.

“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country, but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected in the years is the civil society space. I'm interested in it because it is where you are able to cultivate and agitate [for] the notions of freedom, where liberation is about the people, community development, research, advocacy.

“It's time somebody did for the people of this country what AfriForum is doing for the Afrikaners.”

Ndlozi and Montsho have been discreet about their relationship since 2017, but they don't shy away from celebrating each other's milestones openly.

Other X users joined Montsho in congratulating Ndlozi on his new role.